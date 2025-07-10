Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bengal Unit President Says 90 Per Cent Fatalities In The Political Violence Are From Muslims

Samik Bhattacharya, the newly appointed president of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, recently dominated the headlines for his recent interview with The Indian Express. Samik said that in the last three years, 90 per cent of fatalities in political violence (in West Bengal) are Muslims. The BJP’s Bengal Unit President added that the Muslims are killing Muslims in Bengal while this is not the same scenario in other states of India, be it Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh. Samik said that for how long will everyone listen to the old stories of mandir and masjid.

Samik’s appeal to the Muslims in his first press conference

In his first press conference as the state president, Samik appealed to the Muslims to take up books and stop using stones for their economic upliftment. The BJP’s Bengal Unit President said that the Mamta Banerjee government has always used Muslims for votes. Samik also said that the BJP believes in the Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s idea of inclusiveness because India is defined by its pluralism. According to Samik, BJP does not believe in polarisation and believes taking everyone together on the road of progress, with no appeasement to any particular community. The BJP’s Bengal Unit President said that his party will fight against any radicalisation effort, will resist and protest any attack against Hindus and others.

Samik has been appointed ahead of the assembly elections lined up next year

Samik Bhattacharya has been appointed the president of the Bengal unit of the BJP ahead of the 2026 Bengal assembly polls. According to a News 18 report, the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to announce its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) after Durga Puja this year for the assembly polls to be held in summer 2026.

