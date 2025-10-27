LIVE TV
Home > India > Big Twist In Delhi Acid Attack Case, Woman's Father Held For Plotting Fake Story To Frame Accused

Big Twist In Delhi Acid Attack Case, Woman’s Father Held For Plotting Fake Story To Frame Accused

The incident drew massive attention on social media and triggered outrage against increasing attacks on women. However, within 24 hours, the police discovered inconsistencies in her account.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 27, 2025 21:49:21 IST

Big Twist In Delhi Acid Attack Case, Woman’s Father Held For Plotting Fake Story To Frame Accused

In a shocking twist, the Delhi Police have exposed a fake acid attack case that initially sparked public outrage across the country. A 20-year-old woman who claimed to be the victim of an acid attack is now under investigation along with her father for allegedly fabricating the entire story.

The woman, a second-year BCom student at Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, had told police that she was attacked near Laxmi Bai College on Sunday morning. She alleged that a man named Jitendra, who had been stalking her, along with his two friends Ishaan and Arman, threw acid on her while she was on her way to an extra class. According to her statement, she tried to protect her face but sustained burns on both hands.

The incident drew massive attention on social media and triggered outrage against increasing attacks on women. However, within 24 hours, the police discovered inconsistencies in her account.

According to NDTV, during the investigation, the Delhi Police found that Jitendra was not even near the crime scene at the time of the alleged attack. His mobile phone location showed he was in Karol Bagh, and CCTV footage confirmed his presence there. The motorcycle described by the woman was also found parked in the same area. Witness statements further supported this evidence.

Faced with this proof, the police detained the woman’s father, who later confessed to orchestrating the fake acid attack story to frame the three men. “The father admitted that he planned the conspiracy and involved his daughter to falsely implicate them,” said a senior Delhi Police officer, reported NDTV.

The police have now decided to take legal action against both the woman and her father under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for filing a false case and misleading the investigation, according to the report.

ALSO READ: Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist, Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 9:49 PM IST
Big Twist In Delhi Acid Attack Case, Woman’s Father Held For Plotting Fake Story To Frame Accused

Big Twist In Delhi Acid Attack Case, Woman’s Father Held For Plotting Fake Story To Frame Accused

Big Twist In Delhi Acid Attack Case, Woman’s Father Held For Plotting Fake Story To Frame Accused
Big Twist In Delhi Acid Attack Case, Woman’s Father Held For Plotting Fake Story To Frame Accused
Big Twist In Delhi Acid Attack Case, Woman’s Father Held For Plotting Fake Story To Frame Accused
Big Twist In Delhi Acid Attack Case, Woman’s Father Held For Plotting Fake Story To Frame Accused

