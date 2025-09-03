LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother

The BJP and NDA allies have called a Bihar Bandh on September 4 after abusive remarks were made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga. PM Modi condemned the remarks, saying Bihar’s people will not forgive the Congress-RJD alliance, while the NDA Mahila Morcha will lead the shutdown from 7 am to 12 pm.

Bihar Bandh On 4th September, 2025
Bihar Bandh On 4th September, 2025

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 3, 2025 06:12:19 IST

The BJP and its NDA allies have announced a ‘Bihar Bandh’ tomorrow – (September 4) to protest against abusive remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar last week.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said the bandh will be observed from 7 am to 12 pm. He clarified that the bandh will not disrupt essential services. “Emergency services will also remain functional during the entire time period of the Bandh,” Jaiswal stated.

NDA Mahila Morcha to Lead the Protest

Dilip Jaiswal said that the NDA Mahila Morcha will take full responsibility for the bandh. “The NDA Mahila Morcha has called for a shutdown in Bihar on September 4. This shutdown will take place from 7 AM to 12 PM, ensuring that the public does not face any challenges,” he said.

He further added, “The emergency services and railways are excluded from this closure. Since it is about respecting mothers and sisters, the Mahila Morcha will take responsibility for the success of this event for the first time in Bihar. All the facilities will continue after 12 PM.”

PM Modi Condemns Remarks Against His Mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the remarks made against his late mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra. Addressing the issue, he said he was “deeply pained” by the incident but noted that while he may forgive the Congress and RJD, the people of Bihar will not.

“My late mother had nothing to do with politics, so what was her fault; why was she abused? I may forgive them, but the people of Bihar will never pardon them for insulting my mother. People of the state must say that they will punish the leaders of these parties in the coming days,” the Prime Minister said.

Controversy Over Congress Leaders in Darbhanga

The controversy started when derogatory remarks were hurled at PM Modi’s late mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga last week.

A video of the incident later went viral, showing Congress workers using abusive language on stage. Posters of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav were displayed on the stage.

However, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav were not present at that moment, as they had already left for Muzaffarnagar to join a bike parade. The BJP filed an FIR at a police station in Patna and demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi following the incident.

Must Read: Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened

Tags: Bihar BandhNDApm modi’

RELATED News

Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
‘We Have Got What We Wanted’: Manoj Jarange Patil Accepts Government Resolution On Maratha reservation
NDMC Takes Proactive Steps to Combat Monsoon Challenges and Modernize City Infrastructure
Highway closure leaves Kashmir’s fruit economy staring at Rs 200 crore loss

LATEST NEWS

Fench President Macron Slams US Visa Denial For Palestinian Officials, Demands Reversal And Representation Under Host Country Agreement
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother

QUICK LINKS