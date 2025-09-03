Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother

The BJP and its NDA allies have announced a ‘Bihar Bandh’ tomorrow – (September 4) to protest against abusive remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar last week.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said the bandh will be observed from 7 am to 12 pm. He clarified that the bandh will not disrupt essential services. “Emergency services will also remain functional during the entire time period of the Bandh,” Jaiswal stated.

NDA Mahila Morcha to Lead the Protest

Dilip Jaiswal said that the NDA Mahila Morcha will take full responsibility for the bandh. “The NDA Mahila Morcha has called for a shutdown in Bihar on September 4. This shutdown will take place from 7 AM to 12 PM, ensuring that the public does not face any challenges,” he said.

He further added, “The emergency services and railways are excluded from this closure. Since it is about respecting mothers and sisters, the Mahila Morcha will take responsibility for the success of this event for the first time in Bihar. All the facilities will continue after 12 PM.”

PM Modi Condemns Remarks Against His Mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the remarks made against his late mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra. Addressing the issue, he said he was “deeply pained” by the incident but noted that while he may forgive the Congress and RJD, the people of Bihar will not.

“My late mother had nothing to do with politics, so what was her fault; why was she abused? I may forgive them, but the people of Bihar will never pardon them for insulting my mother. People of the state must say that they will punish the leaders of these parties in the coming days,” the Prime Minister said.

Controversy Over Congress Leaders in Darbhanga

The controversy started when derogatory remarks were hurled at PM Modi’s late mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga last week.

A video of the incident later went viral, showing Congress workers using abusive language on stage. Posters of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav were displayed on the stage.

However, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav were not present at that moment, as they had already left for Muzaffarnagar to join a bike parade. The BJP filed an FIR at a police station in Patna and demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi following the incident.

