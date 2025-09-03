Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened

A Reddit user narrated a disturbing incident during Ganesh Chaturthi that left her shaken. She wrote that she went out around 10 pm to buy vegetables and other items while many people were on the streets for Ganpati visarjan. On her way back from the station, she noticed a man in corporate attire walking beside her. Thinking he was heading the same way, she did not pay attention. However, when she entered a multi-exit building, she saw the man following her closely, which immediately alarmed her.

The user described that after realizing the building’s entrance was locked, she turned and found the man right beside her. She wrote that her heart jolted, and she rushed out of the building without looking back. Later, she entered a medical store to buy vitamin B capsules, but the man followed her inside and stood uncomfortably close, touching her inappropriately. She wrote that her fear confirmed he was stalking her. She then rushed out of the store, frequently glancing back, and changed her path to avoid him while keeping a lookout until she reached home safely.

User Expresses Fear About Women’s Safety

The user admitted feeling petrified while recounting the incident. She shared that even as she wrote the post, her hands shook with fear. She mentioned being from Mumbai and considered it safer than other cities in India, but the experience left her deeply unsettled. She stated that the incident highlighted how unsafe public spaces could feel, especially during late hours. The user expressed empathy for what women face daily and concluded that this single episode left her with a fear she would not forget easily.

Comments on Post Defend and Question Mumbai’s Safety

Several comments followed the post, with some defending Mumbai as safer compared to Delhi or Noida. One woman wrote that she vouched for Mumbai’s safety but added that women should remain alert. She advised calling someone on the phone during such incidents and carrying safety tools like a pocket knife. Another user commented that although Mumbai is considered safe, festivals and crowds often lead to such problems. The comment said women’s safety remains a joke in the country and criticized misplaced priorities in society.

