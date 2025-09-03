LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > India > Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened

Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened

A Reddit user narrated a stalking incident during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, raising questions about women’s safety. She described being followed late at night, which left her shaken, while comments compared Mumbai’s safety with Delhi and Noida.

Pic Credit: Peakpx
Pic Credit: Peakpx

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 3, 2025 03:56:05 IST

A Reddit user narrated a disturbing incident during Ganesh Chaturthi that left her shaken. She wrote that she went out around 10 pm to buy vegetables and other items while many people were on the streets for Ganpati visarjan. On her way back from the station, she noticed a man in corporate attire walking beside her. Thinking he was heading the same way, she did not pay attention. However, when she entered a multi-exit building, she saw the man following her closely, which immediately alarmed her.

The user described that after realizing the building’s entrance was locked, she turned and found the man right beside her. She wrote that her heart jolted, and she rushed out of the building without looking back. Later, she entered a medical store to buy vitamin B capsules, but the man followed her inside and stood uncomfortably close, touching her inappropriately. She wrote that her fear confirmed he was stalking her. She then rushed out of the store, frequently glancing back, and changed her path to avoid him while keeping a lookout until she reached home safely.

User Expresses Fear About Women’s Safety

The user admitted feeling petrified while recounting the incident. She shared that even as she wrote the post, her hands shook with fear. She mentioned being from Mumbai and considered it safer than other cities in India, but the experience left her deeply unsettled. She stated that the incident highlighted how unsafe public spaces could feel, especially during late hours. The user expressed empathy for what women face daily and concluded that this single episode left her with a fear she would not forget easily.

Comments on Post Defend and Question Mumbai’s Safety

Several comments followed the post, with some defending Mumbai as safer compared to Delhi or Noida. One woman wrote that she vouched for Mumbai’s safety but added that women should remain alert. She advised calling someone on the phone during such incidents and carrying safety tools like a pocket knife. Another user commented that although Mumbai is considered safe, festivals and crowds often lead to such problems. The comment said women’s safety remains a joke in the country and criticized misplaced priorities in society.

Must Read: Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge

Tags: Ganesh ChaturthiMumbai Safer Than Delhireddit user

RELATED News

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
‘We Have Got What We Wanted’: Manoj Jarange Patil Accepts Government Resolution On Maratha reservation
NDMC Takes Proactive Steps to Combat Monsoon Challenges and Modernize City Infrastructure

LATEST NEWS

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened

QUICK LINKS