Home > India > Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge

Delhi crossed 1,000 mm of rainfall this season, the highest since 2010, as continuous showers kept the city under a yellow alert. IMD forecast more rain, while MCD intensified its dengue and malaria prevention drive with 499 dengue cases reported so far in 2025.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 3, 2025 03:40:27 IST

Delhi recorded more than 1,000 mm of rainfall this season as rain continued to lash the national capital and nearby areas. The city had already crossed its annual average of 774 mm in August. Dark clouds covered the sky, and rain persisted from morning till evening, leaving the city soaked. According to data, Delhi recorded 963.4 mm rainfall till August 31. It received another 37.8 mm on September 1 and 16 mm by 5.30 pm on Tuesday. These showers pushed the total beyond the 1,000 mm mark after two continuous days of rain.

Wettest August Since 2010 Recorded

Delhi crossed its annual rainfall average of 774.4 mm on August 14, the fastest progress since 2021, when this mark was reached on August 1. Data showed that August 2025 ended with 400.1 mm rainfall, which stood 72 percent above the long-period average of 233.1 mm. This made August the wettest since 2010, when 455.1 mm rainfall was recorded in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more showers in the coming hours. Delhi remained under a yellow alert, which means “be aware,” according to the IMD’s colour-coded warning system.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert and Guidelines

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) urged residents to follow dos and don’ts during extreme weather. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in the coming hours. Till 5.30 pm Tuesday, Safdarjung recorded 16 mm rainfall, Ridge recorded 20.6 mm, Lodhi Road 8.9 mm, and Palam 7.8 mm, IMD data showed. The department circulated precautionary guidelines for safety during the wet spell. It advised residents to remain alert as waterlogging and traffic disruptions may occur due to continuous showers. The IMD said light to moderate rainfall would continue at multiple locations across the city and nearby areas.

MCD Intensifies Drive Against Dengue and Malaria

With dengue cases expected to rise due to continuous rainfall, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its drive to prevent vector-borne diseases. Municipal health officials confirmed that the city is witnessing an upward trend in such illnesses compared to last year. So far, no dengue deaths have been reported in 2025. Officials said teams are carrying out checks to prevent mosquito breeding. Hospitals have been instructed to remain prepared for an increase in cases. Residents are also being asked to avoid water stagnation and take preventive measures against mosquito bites.

Dengue and Malaria Cases on the Rise

According to the MCD’s latest weekly report, Delhi has reported 499 dengue cases so far in 2025. The city also recorded 235 malaria cases and 37 chikungunya cases. This showed an increase compared to the same period last year, when 481 dengue, 210 malaria, and 29 chikungunya cases were reported. Municipal health officials highlighted that dengue and malaria are expected to rise further in September due to heavy rainfall. To handle the increase, MCD Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said 20 to 30 additional beds have been arranged in hospitals to manage patient load.

Tags: delhi rainDengue Caseshome-hero-pos-4Rain Alert

QUICK LINKS