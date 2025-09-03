Bihar Bandh: What’s Open, What’s Closed As BJP Protests Remarks Against PM Modi’s Mother

The National Democratic Alliance under the leadership of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has called for a state wide bandh in Bihar, tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 4. As per the party’s state president Dilip Jaiswal, the bandh will be conducted by the BJP Mahila Morcha, and will be held from 7 AM to 12 NOON.

The BJP has stated that emergency services will not be hampered during the bandh. Ambulances, hospitals, and other vital facilities will operate normally, and rail services will not be affected, according to ANI. The NDA added that the short span of the bandh five hours is to cause the least inconvenience to the public.

What Will be Closed on September 4 in Bihar?

Schools, colleges, coaching centres and most of the offices In the public and the private sector all government institution engaged in the event will cease operations (except for essential services) Inter-city and local buses in multiple districts will halt operations Inter-upon highway traffic concerning chakka jam will come to a complete halt

The bandh call is made in the wake of derogatory statements made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his deceased mother by a Congress worker during the Opposition party’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga last week. A video of the statements had gone viral, incensing the NDA ranks. BJP leaders stated that since the Mahagathbandhan leadership did not offer an apology for the act, the protest was called for. The BJP Mahila Morcha will stage protests across the state, with the party leaders packaging it as a symbolic act of women protesting against the “insult to mothers and sisters.”

Political reactions emerged

Political reactions were strong and emotional. BJP Bihar president Dilip Jaiswal accused the Opposition of going “beyond all limits of political decency,” also criticizing the silence of Congress and RJD leader after the outburst. There can be no greater sin than disrespecting Prime Minister Modi’s late mother…. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav have done a disservice to the land of Bihar,” Jaiswal said to ANI.

Umesh Kushwaha, a leader of Janata Dal (United), also had similar opinion calling the language as “completely improper”. Modi was speaking to a crowd in Bihar and stated that the Congress could never recognize backward communities moving ahead (of course, blue-collar working-class people being a key part of what they might consider backward), and the pejorative was part of the “broader discourse of political hubris.”

ALSO READ: Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother