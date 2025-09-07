LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for kin of 3 dead in lightning strike

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 03:26:08 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 7 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a financial compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the three victims of the lightning strike in Kursela of Katihar district in Bihar.

The incident occured on Saturday, when a lightning strike in Katihar killed three people.

Sharing an X post, Nitish Kumar mourned the deaths and wrote, “The death of 3 people due to a lightning strike in Kursela of Katihar district is tragic. Instructions have been given to provide four lakh rupees each as ex-gratia grant to the families of the deceased.”

He asked the public to exercise caution amid bad weather and comply with the advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.

He wrote, “An appeal to the people is that everyone should exercise full caution in bad weather. Comply with the suggestions issued from time to time by the Disaster Management Department for protection from lightning strikes. Stay indoors and stay safe during bad weather.”

Earlier in July, at least 19 people lost their lives due to lightning strikes across 10 districts of Bihar, according to officials.

Back then, CM Nitish Kumar had expressed deep condolences and granted ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences on the death of 05 persons in Nalanda, 04 in Vaishali, 02 in Banka, 02 in Patna, 01 in Sheikhpura, 01 in Aurangabad, 01 in Samastipur, 01 in Nawada, 01 in Jamui and 01 in Jehanabad due to lightning in the last 24 hours, as per the letter posted on X.

The Chief Minister said that he is with the affected families in this hour of disaster. The Chief Minister had directed the immediate provision of ex-gratia grants of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: biharkatiharlightning-strikeNitish Kumar

