Bihar Mob Kills, Burns Five Family Members Over Witchcraft Rumours In Purnea

A spine-chilling act of mob brutality fueled by superstition when 5 members of a family were lynched and set afire alive in Bihar’s Purnea district on Sunday. The victims identified as Babulal Oraon, his wife Sita Devi, his mother Kato Masomat, his son Manjeet Oraon, and daughter-in-law Rani Devi were allegedly accused of witchcraft by villagers in Tetgama, under the Rajiganj panchayat.

The brutal murders took place at around 3 AM, when a crowd of almost 250 villagers raided the Oraon family residence, pulled out the 5 victims, and attacked them in front of a nearby pond. Eyewitnesses and the surviving family members said that the mob thereafter petrol-bombed the victims and burned them alive.

The attack is suspected to have been instigated by a village tantrik (occult practitioner), Nakul Oraon, who, in the police view, kindled superstitious fears among the villagers. Nakul and 2 others have so far been arrested on charges related to the killings.

Bihar horror: 5 members lynched and burnt alive

We got a report around 5 AM that 5 members of the Oraon family had been lynched and burnt alive. The reason behind the incident seems to be witchcraft allegations after a local child died,” said Pankaj Kumar Sharma, SDPO, Sadar Purnea. “We have found charred bodies and sent forensic teams and a dog squad as part of the investigation” he said.

The fatalities have caused a heat in Bihar with questions being raised about the state’s current law and order situation. Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in Bihar has criticized the state government. He called the incident a “ghastly failure of governance” and “evidence of pervasive lawlessness and uncontrolled superstition in rural Bihar”.

Why the locals were angry in Bihar’s Purnea?

Locals claimed that the mob was extremely angry after a child died in the village recently, with some accusing the Oraon family of practicing black magic. Police said that the rumors were spread intentionally by people who wanted to target the family.

The teenage sons of the victims, Sonu and Lalit, who were left alive after the attack, first informed the police. “They entered in hundreds, pulled out our parents and relatives and burned them before us. We could do nothing,” said 16-year-old Sonu, his voice was shaking.