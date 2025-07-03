Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Live TV
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Home > India > Assam: Guwahati Police Issue Fresh Summons In Honeymoon Murder Case

Assam: Guwahati Police Issue Fresh Summons In Honeymoon Murder Case

Guwahati police issue fresh summons after key suspects skip questioning in the Kamakhya temple defamation case. The probe follows claims of “human sacrifice” aired on TV, sparking outrage and invoking BNS sections for hurting religious sentiments.

Guwahati police have escalated their investigation into alleged defamatory statements made against the revered Kamakhya temple
Guwahati police have escalated their investigation into alleged defamatory statements made against the revered Kamakhya temple

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 22:39:50 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Guwahati police have escalated their investigation into alleged defamatory statements made against the revered Kamakhya temple, issuing fresh summons after key suspects failed to appear for questioning as scheduled.

The case, registered at the Crime Branch Police Station under Case No. 04/2025, invokes sections 196(2), 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. It stems from a segment aired on TV News Channel that declared on air that “Nar Bali (human sacrifice) is being practised at Kamakhya.” The statement, according to the FIR, was made without citing any religious, official, or historical sources and was presented as a factual claim rather than an allegation or opinion.

Ms. Raghuvanshi, who appeared as the interviewee and is the cousin of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi—whose mysterious death has attracted national media attention—reportedly supported the anchor’s statement, further reinforcing the narrative during the broadcast.

In response to the broadcast, the Assam Crime Branch served notices under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, to both the anchor and Ms. Raghuvanshi on June 13, 2025, directing them to appear for questioning at the Crime Branch Police Station on June 23 and 24, respectively. However, as per officials, neither of the accused has responded or appeared before the Investigation Officer to date.

You Might Be Interested In

Police sources have revealed that the statements are against the revered temple of the Hindu deity Maa Kamakhya of Assam, thereby hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community and disturbing public peace and communal harmony in the society. As such, the case was registered.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Rape Prime Accused Monojit Mishra Believed Threatening The Victim Would Stop Her From Approaching Cops

Tags: assam newsGuwahatilatest india newslatest north east news
Advertisement

More News

NITI Aayog Charts Roadmap For India’s USD 1 Trillion Chemical Industry
Inside Michael Madsen’s Personal Life: His Marriages, Six Children And A Family Tragedy
Donald Trump Secures Major Win as ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Clears Congress
Delhi Govt Seeks Delay On Fuel Ban For End-Of-Life Vehicles, Urges CAQM To Postpone
Delhi Court Slams Woman For False Rape Allegations, Orders Complaint For Perjury
Michael Madsen’s Health Struggles: From Personal Loss To Addiction Battles
Trump Scores 16M USD Settlement In ‘60 Minutes Kamala Harris’ Interview Dispute With Paramount- No Apologies, Just Checks
‘Sabki Maa’: Parag Tyagi Remembers Shefali Jariwala’s Selfless Legacy In His First Social Media Post After Her Death
Kill Bill And Reservoir Dogs Actor, Michael Madsen, Dies At 67
Chicago Nightclub Tragedy: 4 Killed, Multiple Injured In Mass Shooting After Rapper Mello BBuckzz’s Party

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?