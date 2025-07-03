Assam: Guwahati Police Issue Fresh Summons In Honeymoon Murder Case

Guwahati police have escalated their investigation into alleged defamatory statements made against the revered Kamakhya temple, issuing fresh summons after key suspects failed to appear for questioning as scheduled.

The case, registered at the Crime Branch Police Station under Case No. 04/2025, invokes sections 196(2), 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. It stems from a segment aired on TV News Channel that declared on air that “Nar Bali (human sacrifice) is being practised at Kamakhya.” The statement, according to the FIR, was made without citing any religious, official, or historical sources and was presented as a factual claim rather than an allegation or opinion.

Ms. Raghuvanshi, who appeared as the interviewee and is the cousin of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi—whose mysterious death has attracted national media attention—reportedly supported the anchor’s statement, further reinforcing the narrative during the broadcast.

In response to the broadcast, the Assam Crime Branch served notices under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, to both the anchor and Ms. Raghuvanshi on June 13, 2025, directing them to appear for questioning at the Crime Branch Police Station on June 23 and 24, respectively. However, as per officials, neither of the accused has responded or appeared before the Investigation Officer to date.

Police sources have revealed that the statements are against the revered temple of the Hindu deity Maa Kamakhya of Assam, thereby hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community and disturbing public peace and communal harmony in the society. As such, the case was registered.

