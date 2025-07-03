Live Tv
Kolkata Rape Prime Accused Monojit Mishra Believed Threatening The Victim Would Stop Her From Approaching Cops

Kolkata Rape Prime Accused Monojit Mishra Believed Threatening The Victim Would Stop Her From Approaching Cops

Monojit Mishra—alias ‘Mango‘ on campus—, confessed to police that he believed that “the threat to circulate the sex assault video” would scare the victim and stop her from going to the police. Police have apprehended Monojit Mishra; two college students, Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed; and a guard on duty.

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 20:20:36 IST

There has been a development in the recent South Kolkata law college rape case. The prime accused Monojit Mishra—alias ‘Mango‘ on campus—, confessed to police that he believed that “the threat to circulate the sex assault video” would scare the victim and stop her from going to the police. The 24-year-old victim was allegedly gang raped on the campus on June 25. Police have apprehended Monojit Mishra; two college students, Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed; and a guard on duty. 

Monojit Mishra said that scratch marks on his body are love bites

Besides the above statement, Monojit has also told his lawyers that scratch marks found on his body during the medical examination are love bites. Manojit Mishra’s lawyer, Raju Ganguly, confirmed this to ANI. According to Raju, he had asked Monojit about a mark on his neck. He told the lawyer that it is a love bite.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1940361226883575996

Monojit Mishra barred from practicing law

In lieu of the allegations levelled against Monojit, the West Bengal Bar Council revoked his licence. The council acted seven days after receiving a complaint against him in the South Kolkata law college rape case and past wrongdoings as well. With his licence cancelled by the West Bengal Bar Council, Monojit will not be able to represent any client in the courts across West Bengal. 

The gang rape case to be transferred to the detective department

Police officials associated with the South Kolkata law college rape case have confirmed that the gang rape case will be transferred from the Special Investigation Team SIT to the detective department. Abduction charges have also been added in the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Other charges included in the case include causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, and criminal intimidation.  The SIT was initially investigating the case with help from the Intelligence department. 

Tags: Kolkata Law College rape casemonojit mishraMonojit Mishra rape case accused
