Bihar SIR Campaign Update: Nearly 1.5 Crore Households Completed, 87% Of 7.8 Crore Voter Enumeration Forms Distributed

The Election Commission of India on Friday claimed that the first visit of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to nearly 1.5 crore households in Bihar has been completed today and over 87 per cent Enumeration Forms out of the total of nearly 7.90 crore electors, who are enrolled as on June 24, 2025, have been distributed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being conducted in the state.

The Commission in a statement said that nearly 1.5 crore households in the state has been completed today and over 87 per cent Enumeration Forms (i.e. 6,86,17,932) out of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar who are enrolled as on June 24, 2025.

The poll panel is carrying out the special intensive revision of voter rolls in Bihar.

The Commission also stated that the remaining houses could be locked, or of dead electors, or of migrants or of those who may be travelling.

” Since, the BLO shall be visiting three times to the houses of the electors during the exercise, these figures are likely to increase further,” it said.

The panel said that partially filled forms are also available for download on the ECI portal as well on ECINET App and the filled forms can be uploaded by the elector himself on ECINET App.

Besides, 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties are also providing active support in the SIR process.

It stated thatAas on July 2, BJP has appointed 52,689 BLAs, followed by 47,504 of RJD, 34,669 of JD(U), 16,500 of INC, 1,913 of Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, 1,271 of CPI(ML)L, 1,153 of Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas), 578 of CPI(M), 270 of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party besides others such as BSP (74), NPP (3) and AAAP (1). Each BLA can submit up to 50 certified forms per day.

“Nearly five percent filled-up and signed forms i.e. nearly 38 lakh forms have already been received by the BLOs who are working sincerely with the sole motto – Inclusion First, which has been repeatedly emphasized upon by the Commission,” it said.

It also said that as per SIR, in order to get one’s name in the Draft Electoral Roll to be published on August 1, 2025, the strict condition for an elector is to sign and submit the pre-printed Enumeration Form before July 25, 2025.

“Simultaneous verification of the uploaded forms has also been started,” it said, adding that “despite apprehensions by some quarters, SIR will ensure that all eligible persons will be included”.

It also pointed out that based on the documents attached or not attached, with the signed Enumeration Form, “eligibility verification of each name included in the draft rolls will be done continuously after their receipt”.

“Verification will start vigorously from August 2, 2025 onwards after publication of Draft Electoral Rolls. On the basis of the published Draft of Electoral Rolls, Claims and Objections will be received from any political parties or any member of public August 2, 2025 onwards,” it said.

It also said that the final electoral rolls will be published on September 30, 2025 and appeals can also be filed thereafter with the DM and the CEO.

The poll panel has issued instructions to carry out a SIR in Bihar to weed out ineligible names and ensure all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll, allowing them to exercise their franchise in the polls slated later this year.

The poll panel has said it has taken additional steps in the intensive revision to ensure illegal migrants do not get enrolled in the voters list.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc parties have been vocal in their opposition to the exercise of the Special Intensive Revision, which has already started in Bihar, and is to be carried out in five more states — Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal — that are going to polls next year.

The INDIA bloc leaders have alleged that it is a sinister campaign to deprive lakhs of voters of their franchise.

