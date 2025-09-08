Bihar SIR: Muslim Voters’ Names Added To Hindu Families In Muzaffarpur Voter List

LIVE TV
A major irregularity surfaced in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district during the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists, where Muslim voters’ names were found registered under Hindu families. Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the issue.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 8, 2025 13:43:49 IST

The Supreme Court will hear petitions filed by political parties against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of voter lists in Bihar today. Ahead of the hearing, a major irregularity has surfaced in Muzaffarpur district. The draft voter list revealed that Muslim voters’ names have been added to the closed houses of Hindu families.

Locals also reported that a large number of Muslim voters’ names appeared under several Hindu households. The revelation has created tension in the area and raised concerns about possible infiltration into the voter rolls.

Case Reported from Mohanpur Village in Sakra Assembly

The irregularity came to light in Mohanpur village under Katesar Panchayat of Sakra assembly constituency. Villagers alleged that Muslim voters’ names were registered at the addresses of Hindu families where no Muslim families reside. According to locals, several Muslim names appeared in the Bhumihar households of the village, particularly in homes that have remained locked for years or have fewer residents. In house numbers 36, 37, and 38, 15 Muslim voters have been registered. Residents said no Muslim family has ever lived in those houses.

Over 100 Muslim Names Found in 25 Families

Reports suggested that more than 100 Muslim voters’ names were added to around 20 to 25 Hindu families in the village. Villager Pawan Kumar Thakur claimed that he lives alone, but eight Muslim voters’ names are registered at his address. Similar claims have come from several families. Locals expressed suspicion that this may be part of a political conspiracy. Many fear that outsiders or infiltrators may have been included in the voter rolls under false addresses. The issue has caused unrest and confusion across the area.

BLO Confirms Irregularities, Officials Launch Inquiry

Local Booth Level Officer (BLO) Renu Kumari acknowledged the irregularities in the voter list. She said she discovered that Muslim voters’ names had been entered under Hindu families’ addresses during her verification. She immediately reported the matter to higher officials. Following her report, the district administration ordered an investigation into the large-scale discrepancy. Authorities have assured strict action after completing the inquiry. The irregularities have now become a key point of discussion before the Supreme Court hearing on the SIR process.

Tags: Bihar SIR, Muzaffarpur Voter List

