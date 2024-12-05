BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Aligning With George Soros in Alleged Anti-India Agenda: ‘He Is Traitor Of The Highest Order’

BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of aligning with US billionaire George Soros in a coordinated attempt to destabilize India, calling it a "dangerous triangular nexus." The remarks came amid Congress's criticism of the government over the indictment of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in an alleged bribery case.

“George Soros and Rahul Gandhi are one,” Patra stated, accusing the Congress leader of being a traitor and advancing Soros’s alleged anti-national agenda.

Allegations against George Soros and OCCRP

The BJP’s attack was prompted by a report published on December 2 by French newspaper Mediapart, titled “The Hidden Links Between a Giant of Investigative Journalism and the US Government.” The report alleged that Soros had funded the global investigative agency OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project) through his Open Society Foundation.

Citing the report, Patra claimed that OCCRP had received significant funding from Soros’s foundation and argued that the agency’s activities aligned with Soros’s interests and the US’s “deep state.”

“If OCCRP is affected, Rahul Gandhi cries. If Rahul Gandhi cries, OCCRP gets hurt. They are two bodies but with one soul. George Soros and Rahul Gandhi are one. Whatever Soros wants to fulfill his agenda, Rahul Gandhi does the same. Both want to harm the country’s interests,” Patra said during a press conference.

Alleged nexus between George Soros, OCCRP, and Rahul Gandhi

Patra accused Soros, OCCRP, and Rahul Gandhi of forming a “dangerous triangular nexus” aimed at destabilizing India.

“A triangular nexus has emerged, comprising George Soros and his foundation in the US, along with certain American agencies. The other vertex of this triangle is a prominent news portal, OCCRP. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, traitor of the highest order, represents the third angle of this triangle,” he said.

The BJP has previously linked Soros to Congress, emphasizing the billionaire’s vocal criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi called a traitor

Patra described Rahul Gandhi as a traitor, claiming his actions and associations consistently undermined India’s interests.

“I am not scared to say this word. I don’t have any hesitation to call the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha a traitor,” he said. The BJP leader alleged that Gandhi was betraying the country, adding:

“OCCRP is a global media agency, crores of people read what they publish. Open Society Foundation is a big funder of this agency. It is George Soros’s foundation. Such agencies work for the interest of the people who fund them. Rahul Gandhi is betraying the whole country. OCCRP dictates and Rahul Gandhi follows,” Patra claimed.

He further stated that Rahul Gandhi attracts admiration from groups and individuals with anti-India sentiments.

“All anti-Indians and all those who hate India love Rahul Gandhi,” he alleged.

Adani bribery case

The BJP’s attack comes against the backdrop of allegations involving Gautam Adani and his nephew, who were indicted in a New York court last month. The indictment accused them of promising ₹2,029 crore in bribes to state government officials in India to secure solar power contracts between 2020 and 2024. However, the Adani Group and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi have denied the allegations, arguing that the industrialist was not named in key charges related to bribery or obstruction of justice.

Patra also raised questions about the independence of OCCRP, pointing to the organization’s funding structure.

“This raises questions about OCCRP’s independence, as 70 percent of its funding comes from a single source. Consequently, OCCRP truly appears to align with the interests of George Soros and the deep state in America,” he said.

