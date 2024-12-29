BJP And AAP Spar Over Allegations Of Electoral Manipulation In New Delhi Constituency

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, the political battlefield between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has heated up with serious allegations flying in both directions.

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, the political battlefield between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has heated up with serious allegations flying in both directions. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of “manipulating” electoral rolls in his New Delhi constituency, while the BJP countered by alleging AAP’s attempts to register “illegal voters” across the city.

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Manipulating Voter Rolls

Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had filed applications to delete over 5,000 legitimate votes from the electoral rolls in his New Delhi constituency since mid-December. He claimed this was part of a larger strategy by the saffron party to undermine the democratic process.

“Manipulating the electoral rolls is not just an attack on my constituency but an attack on democracy itself,” said Kejriwal. He further asserted that the BJP’s actions were designed to create confusion among voters and destabilize the electoral process.

In response, the BJP accused AAP of orchestrating a plan to register “illegal voters” out of fear of losing the upcoming elections. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva held a press conference to present evidence that he claimed exposed AAP’s alleged wrongdoing.

“We have provided multiple pieces of evidence to the Election Commission. Kejriwal is merely attempting to cover up his own wrongdoings by making baseless allegations against us,” Sachdeva said.

Electoral Roll Updates Frozen on December 23

Sachdeva emphasized that updates to electoral rolls were officially frozen on December 23, with the final voter list scheduled for release on January 6. Despite this, the BJP alleged that AAP continued to submit applications for voter registrations and deletions in multiple constituencies.

“In Narela alone, more than 2,000 applications for new voter registrations were submitted on December 24. Similar applications were filed in other constituencies on December 25, 26, and 27,” Sachdeva said.

Highlighting discrepancies, Sachdeva claimed that many applications for new voter registrations came from individuals aged 30 to 48, rather than the expected 18-20 age group. “This raises serious questions about who brought these individuals here and what their intentions are,” he said.

The BJP also addressed allegations by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who claimed that the saffron party was attempting to delete his wife’s name from the electoral roll. Sachdeva dismissed these accusations, stating that the individuals who submitted the application to delete Singh’s wife’s name were linked to his family.

“These baseless allegations are part of a diversionary tactic by AAP,” said Sachdeva.

Election Commission Complaints Filed

The BJP stated that it had formally lodged complaints with the Election Commission, urging it to investigate the irregularities in voter registration and deletions. “The sanctity of the electoral process must be maintained, and we trust the Election Commission to take swift action,” Sachdeva added.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal reiterated his commitment to protecting the democratic process. “This manipulation cannot go unchecked. India’s democracy must be safeguarded against such conspiracies,” he said, calling on the Election Commission to act decisively.

The Battle For Delhi Intensifies

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the accusations and counter-accusations between AAP and BJP highlight the high stakes of the contest. While both parties continue to defend their positions and attack each other, the role of the Election Commission in ensuring a fair and transparent election will be critical in the coming weeks.

The political drama has not only captured public attention but also raised important questions about the integrity of India’s electoral process and the responsibilities of its political leaders.

Read More : PM Modi Hails Maha Kumbh As A Symbol Of Unity In Final Mann Ki Baat Episode Of 2024