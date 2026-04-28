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Home > India News > BJP Leader Virendraa Sachdeva Accuses Kejriwal Of Diverting Liquor Policy Case, Calls His Actions a ‘Gimmick’ as Legal Tension Grows

BJP Leader Virendraa Sachdeva Accuses Kejriwal Of Diverting Liquor Policy Case, Calls His Actions a ‘Gimmick’ as Legal Tension Grows

BJP’s Virendraa Sachdeva calls Arvind Kejriwal’s actions a “gimmick,” accusing him of diverting attention from the liquor policy case amid ongoing court proceedings.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI)
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 28, 2026 16:31:29 IST

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BJP Leader Virendraa Sachdeva Accuses Kejriwal Of Diverting Liquor Policy Case, Calls His Actions a ‘Gimmick’ as Legal Tension Grows

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendraa Sachdeva on Tuesday launched a strong attack on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of trying to divert attention from the alleged liquor policy scam.

BJP Calls Kejriwal’s Move a ‘Gimmick’

He described Kejriwal’s recent actions as a “gimmick” aimed at shifting focus from the case and creating a misleading narrative around the judiciary.

The remarks came after Kejriwal stated that he would neither appear in person nor be represented by a lawyer in the Delhi High Court proceedings related to the excise policy case, alleging bias and conflict of interest.

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Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva said that people in Delhi are well aware of Kejriwal’s conduct. He added that, based on his understanding of legal provisions, the High Court has the authority to compel attendance and take action if an individual fails to appear.

 But I said that Arvind Kejriwal just wants to run away from this whole subject. His neck is bound to be caught in the liquor scam, that is for sure.”

BJP Alleges Diversion Tactics and Political Drama

“We all know about the theft he has committed in the liquor scam, but now he wants to divert the entire issue from that scam and show it as a fight between the honourable judge and his ego. And the way they have done drama at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial in the name of Satyagraha, we had told you yesterday itself that they would do this gimmick, but the people of Delhi and Punjab have now seen his gimmick,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial, amid his announcement of a boycott in the Delhi Excise Policy case proceedings.

Further, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also launched a sharp attack on Kejriwal, questioning his stance on “Satyagraha” and alleging that he follows “Asatyagraha”, while asserting that India functions on constitutional principles and not individual decisions.

‘India Runs on Constitution, Not Personal Will’: Tiwari

“Who is talking about Satyagraha? He is someone who always sits on ‘Asatyagraha’ (lying protest/non-truth). No one can call any of his ‘agraha’ (appeals) true anymore. How much of a dictator Arvind Kejriwal is… he thinks that whatever he says is the law, whatever judgment he gives is the law, that is justice. But this country runs by the constitution. His stubbornness that ‘whoever I want should be the judge’… the Indian constitution will not allow this. Anyway, let’s see,” Tiwari told ANI.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat criticised Kejriwal, alleging that his repeated statements undermine the judiciary and asserting that all allegations against him will be presented in court with evidence, leading to a final decision.

“This is not the first time that Arvind Kejriwal has made such statements when he has appeared to mock the entire system. Now, what he is saying against the judiciary raises a very big question. Everything he has done will be presented in court with evidence, and there will be a decision,” she told reporters.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Bengaluru Shocker: 34-Year-Old Woman’s Decomposed Nude Body Found Lying In Pool Of Blood In Rented Flat Days After Quitting Private Company Job

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Tags: Arvind Kejriwal newsBJP vs AAPDelhi High Court case KejriwalDelhi liquor policy caseDelhi political newsindian politics newsKejriwal court boycottvirendraa-sachdeva

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BJP Leader Virendraa Sachdeva Accuses Kejriwal Of Diverting Liquor Policy Case, Calls His Actions a ‘Gimmick’ as Legal Tension Grows

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BJP Leader Virendraa Sachdeva Accuses Kejriwal Of Diverting Liquor Policy Case, Calls His Actions a ‘Gimmick’ as Legal Tension Grows

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BJP Leader Virendraa Sachdeva Accuses Kejriwal Of Diverting Liquor Policy Case, Calls His Actions a ‘Gimmick’ as Legal Tension Grows
BJP Leader Virendraa Sachdeva Accuses Kejriwal Of Diverting Liquor Policy Case, Calls His Actions a ‘Gimmick’ as Legal Tension Grows
BJP Leader Virendraa Sachdeva Accuses Kejriwal Of Diverting Liquor Policy Case, Calls His Actions a ‘Gimmick’ as Legal Tension Grows
BJP Leader Virendraa Sachdeva Accuses Kejriwal Of Diverting Liquor Policy Case, Calls His Actions a ‘Gimmick’ as Legal Tension Grows

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