Bengaluru Shocker: 34-Year-Old Woman’s Decomposed Nude Body Found Lying In Pool Of Blood In Rented Flat Days After Quitting Private Company Job

BENGALURU CRIME: People in Adugodi, Bengaluru, are still rattled after police found the decomposed body of a 34-year-old woman inside her apartment. Neighbours first sensed something was off when a horrible smell started drifting from the flat. Nobody answered when they knocked, so the police forced their way in. What they saw inside was pretty grim.

Bengaluru: 34-Year-Old Woman From Jharkhand Found Lying In Pool Of Blood

The woman, Pooja Dutta, originally from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, was found in her apartment’s bedroom. She was lying in a pool of blood, nude, and her body had already started decomposing. Officers think she’d been dead for two or three days before anyone noticed.

Her landlady told reporters Dutta had been living alone for almost three years. The last time anyone saw her was April 23, when she went out for groceries, and after that, nothing, not a sound or movement from her apartment.

Bengaluru crime: No suicide note found

Although a suicide note was not found, there was shredded paper inside the house. Police believe she could have committed suicide by locking the door, but are not discounting murder. “The cause of death would be determined from the post-mortem report, and all possibilities are being looked into,” said a senior police officer.

The corpse has been taken for post-mortem as Adugodi Police have logged a case of unnatural death. Now, police are trying to reconstruct her last moments, while the unnatural quiet that enveloped her last days continues to send chills down the residents’ spines.

Previous incident in Bengaluru

Bengaluru was in shock after a 27-year-old woman, Prena, allegedly killed her boyfriend in one of the city’s most disturbing murder cases. Police say she asked Kiran to come over, pretending it was something romantic.

But once inside, she blindfolded him, tied him up, and set him on fire. Investigators believe her motive came from her anger over Kiran’s refusal to marry her and her feeling neglected. He died right there at the scene. Prena’s been taken into custody, but the story’s far from over. Police are digging deeper, especially into claims that she filmed the whole thing.

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