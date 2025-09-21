BJP to launch nationwide 'GST Savings Festival' from September 22 to 29

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a nationwide campaign titled the “GST Savings Festival” from September 22 to September 29.

As part of this special initiative, every BJP Member of Parliament (MP) has been directed to organise pad yatras or foot marches in the markets of their respective constituencies.

Through this programme, the party aims to connect directly with traders, shopkeepers, and the general public, spreading awareness about the benefits of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and emphasising how it has contributed to savings and transparency in the economy.

The week-long campaign is expected to see large-scale participation from party workers and leaders across various states. By conducting pad yatras in local markets, the BJP plans to strengthen its grassroots outreach and engage with small business owners, highlighting government policies that support trade and commerce.

This initiative comes ahead of the festive season, underscoring the BJP’s focus on public engagement and economic messaging at the ground level.

Earlier this month, the 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates.

5 per cent slab consists of essential goods and services, including food and kitchen item like butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, pre-packaged namkeens, bhujia, mixtures, and utensils; agricultural equipment like drip irrigation systems, sprinklers, bio-pesticides, micronutrients, soil preparation machines, harvesting tools, tractors, and tractor tyres; handicrafts and small industries like sewing machines and their parts; and health and wellness like medical equipment and diagnostic kits.

While the 18 per cent slab consists of a standard rate for most goods and services, including automobiles such as small cars and motorcycles (up to 350 cc), consumer goods like electronic items, household goods, and some professional services, a uniform 18 per cent rate applies to all auto parts.

Additionally, there is a 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products such as cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages, as well as luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350 cc, yachts, and helicopters.

Moreover, some essential services and educational items are fully exempted from GST, including individual health, family floater and life insurance, no GST on health and life insurance premiums, education and healthcare, and certain services related to education and healthcare are GST-exempt. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.