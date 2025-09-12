BJP's Anurag Thakur slams Congress, RJD for sharing stage with TN CM Stalin

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 12 (ANI): BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Friday questioned the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for extending a stage to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at an INDIA bloc event in Bihar.

Thakur accused Stalin of “disrespecting” Lord Ram and opposing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, the BJP MP said, “The person (Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin) who does not follow Lord Ram, was against the construction of the Ram Temple and the kind of statements his son made about Sanatan and disrespected Sanatan. Why did Congress and the RJD give him a place on their stage? The public of Bihar wants to know it.”

Thakur’s criticism came against the backdrop of remarks made by senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Durai Murugan, who had dismissed the proposition of ‘Special Intensive Revision’ in Tamil Nadu, asserting that the state is “not like Bihar” and here people were “politically aware” and could not be misled.

Speaking to mediapersons in Vellore, the minister drew a sharp comparison with Bihar, stressing that Tamil Nadu’s governance and leadership were “distinct” compared to Bihar.

“Tamil Nadu is not Bihar. Tamil Nadu is a state where people are aware. The governance there is not like here; here we have the leadership of Thalapathy, and such tricks will not work in Tamil Nadu or with our leader,” Murugan told reporters.

The minister’s remark came in response to discussions over the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission (EC) held a conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all States and Union Territories, assessing their preparedness for the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

This was the third Conference of Chief Electoral Officers this year. The conference was inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. (ANI)

