Black Boxes Recovered: What Cockpit Voice Recorder And Flight Data Recorder Reveal In Air India Flight AI-171 Crash Probe

As the nation mourns the loss from Air India Flight AI-171’s crash near Ahmedabad airport on June 12, investigators have retrieved the aircraft’s black boxes the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR). These devices are now central to understanding the final minutes before the aircraft went down, marking India’s worst aviation disaster in over a decade.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), both recorders were recovered from the wreckage and have been sent for decoding. Investigators are now working to extract crucial data that may explain whether a mechanical failure, pilot error, or external threat contributed to the deadly incident.

What the Black Boxes Record

The CVR and FDR serve distinct yet complementary roles in modern air crash investigations.

The Cockpit Voice Recorder captures all sounds within the cockpit. This includes pilot conversations, radio transmissions with air traffic control, automated warnings, cockpit alarms, and even subtle background noises such as engine hums or switch clicks. Modern CVRs continuously record up to two hours of cockpit audio.

This device is critical in detecting signs of pilot confusion, stress, miscommunication, or procedural lapses. It essentially provides a real-time narrative of the pilots’ responses to unfolding emergencies.

In contrast, the Flight Data Recorder logs the aircraft’s mechanical and performance-related data throughout the flight. It records multiple parameters every second, including altitude, airspeed, engine status, control inputs, and more. The FDR offers a technical blueprint of the aircraft’s behavior, capable of storing at least 25 hours of flight data.

When analyzed together, the CVR and FDR paint a comprehensive picture of the events that led to an air crash, enabling investigators to identify whether the root cause lies in human factors, mechanical systems, or external interferences.

Crucial for AI-171 Crash Investigation

The black box data is particularly vital in the AI-171 crash, given the lack of immediate clarity on what went wrong. While early reports pointed to possible technical failure or sudden engine shutdown, only the CVR and FDR can confirm such hypotheses.

The decoding process, handled by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) or an accredited foreign lab, will focus on cross-referencing the pilots’ actions with the aircraft’s technical data. For example, if the CVR reveals a distress call or alarm and the FDR shows abnormal engine readings, investigators may confirm a dual engine failure or other systemic flaw.

Analysis Timeline and Protocol

The timeline for decoding black boxes depends on the devices’ condition. If undamaged, preliminary data can be retrieved within days. However, a full analysis may take weeks. As per international norms, India is expected to release a preliminary report within 30 days and a comprehensive final report after a complete investigation.

Both recorders are built to endure severe impact, high temperatures, and submersion, safeguarding the memory units. Once extracted, data is securely analyzed by authorized personnel, and cockpit audio is rarely released publicly due to privacy norms.

While speculation around the cause of the crash continues, experts underline that the black boxes aren’t just about fixing blame. They are fundamental to improving aviation safety informing aircraft design, enhancing crew training, and refining emergency protocols.

Lessons learned from past accidents, thanks to black box data, have led to changes in global aviation rules and safety mechanisms.

How CVR and FDR Solved Past Indian Air Crashes

Black boxes have played an essential role in earlier Indian aviation disasters.

In the 2010 Air India Express crash in Mangalore, the CVR revealed that the pilot had been asleep during the cruise phase and was disoriented during the landing. Ignoring multiple automated warnings, the aircraft touched down well beyond the runway threshold. The FDR confirmed an overrun on the tabletop runway, leading to a fatal crash.

In the 2020 Kozhikode crash involving another Air India Express flight, black box analysis helped uncover that pilots had landed in heavy rain, touching down far from the optimal touchdown point. As a result, AAIB and DGCA implemented stricter protocols for monsoon operations and pilot training on tabletop runways.

These examples highlight the black boxes’ value not only in solving aviation mysteries but also in pushing regulatory changes.

What Experts Say

A senior aviation safety expert familiar with crash investigations explained, “The CVR and FDR are like the heart and brain of crash investigations. You need both to decode the truth. One tells you what the pilots went through; the other tells you how the aircraft behaved.”

With the AI-171 crash, there is particular focus on whether both engines failed simultaneously or if there were missed opportunities for emergency response.

Public Pressure and Safety Accountability

The scale of the tragedy has triggered public outcry for better aviation oversight. Aviation experts and lawmakers have urged for improved structural audits of aircraft, more rigorous crew scheduling policies, and an overhaul in emergency preparedness.

According to sources, early readings from the FDR already suggest anomalies in engine behavior. If the CVR confirms that pilots received no time or warning to react, it could expose major systemic flaws in onboard alert mechanisms or maintenance protocols.

As the data from Air India AI-171’s black boxes is decoded, India awaits answers that could ensure future skies are safer. While the tragedy has already claimed lives, it may serve as a turning point in strengthening the country’s aviation safety framework.

The CVR and FDR are not just devices; they are the truth-tellers in tragedies that demand answers. Their recordings may reveal the final moments inside the cockpit moments that hold the key to preventing the next disaster.

