Blood Moon 2025: Lunar Eclipse Secrets Revealed, Here's Why Some Are Different From Others?

During the Lunar Eclipse, the red colour is twisted by Rayleigh sprinkles, the similar atmospheric phenomenon that happens during the sunsets. When the sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, it drips shorter blue wavelengths, even though it is stretched red and orange colour wavelengths are spread toward the Moon, subsequently producing an ambiguous, cherry glow.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 7, 2025 01:43:45 IST

Lunar eclipses happens when Earth passes amongst the Sun and the Moon during a full moon period, forming a shadow on the lunar surface. Depending on the Moon’s path over that shadow, there are three main forms of lunar eclipses: 

  • Penumbral lunar eclipses, 
  • Partial lunar eclipses, and
  • Total lunar eclipses

Penumbral Eclipse: Almost Invisible

Through a penumbral eclipse, the Moon points through the Earth’s surface, lighter shadow, identified as the penumbra, causing a subtle dimming of its surface. The outcome is often so dim that rare observers may not even notice whatsoever has changed. Nevertheless, when the Moon passes fully within the darkness, a rare event called a total penumbral eclipse happens, the one who is carefully observing may notice and distinguish a gentle fading across the lunar disk. 

Partial Eclipse: A Bite Out of the Moon

In a fractional eclipse, only a certain percentage of the Moon enters Earth’s umbra, the deeper and darker portion of the shadow. The outcome produced is a dramatic visual: some part of the Moon seems “eaten away” as the shadow develops and then lapses. 

Total Eclipse: The Classic “Blood Moon”

A full lunar eclipse occurs when the full Moon passes into Earth’s umbral shadow. The spectacular view, where the Moon looks red in colour, is often called a ‘Blood Moon’. The intensity of its appearance depends on reasons such as cloud protection, dirt, and atmospheric clearness. 

Educational and Observational Significance

Each eclipse form offers exclusive value for skywatchers. Penumbral events offer advanced visual cues about Earth’s shadow. Fractional eclipses spot the umbra’s edge and back the Moon’s spherical shape. Entire eclipses are dramatic and shows a planetary positioning along with atmospheric optics.

Understanding these different eclipse types develops together casual observation and scientific appreciation of these celestial happenings.

