BMC Election Results 2026: BJP Nears First Ever Mumbai Civic Poll Win, Here’s Who Is Winning In Pune, Nagpur And Nashik; Check Latest Updates Here

BMC Election Results 2026: Vote counting for the BMC elections is in full swing. Mumbai went to the polls on Thursday, and about 53% of voters turned up. Right now, the Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, is ahead, with Shiv Sena (UBT) trailing behind.

The State Election Commission is announcing results for all 227 BMC wards today, wrapping up an election that finally happened after a four-year wait.

It wasn’t just Mumbai; 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra also held their civic polls on the same day, and we’ll get those results today too.

The last time Mumbai voted for its civic body was back in 2017. These elections were supposed to happen in 2022, but COVID-19 and a bunch of other issues pushed things back.

BMC Elections Result 2026: Who is winning in Mumbai?

As the votes keep coming in for the BMC elections, we’re already seeing some clear winners across Mumbai’s wards. Tejaswini Ghosalkar snagged Ward 2 for the BJP, and over in Dharavi, Asha Kale picked up a win for Congress in Ward 183.

Sunil More took Ward 123 representing Shiv Sena (UBT – Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

The BJP–Shinde Sena alliance looks like it’s matching what the exit polls predicted. They’re inching closer to that halfway milestone of 114 seats.

In Tardeo’s Ward 214, Ajay Patil from the BJP took the victory. Shiv Sena (UBT) isn’t far behind either—Nishikant Shinde grabbed Ward 194, and Milind Vaidya secured Mahim’s Ward 182.

Here’s a quick look at the candidates who have won so far:

BJP winners:

Tejaswini Ghosalkar (Ward 2)

Prakash Darekar (Ward 3)

Shivanand Shetty (Ward 9)

Deepak Tawde (Ward 20)

Leena Deharkar (Ward 21)

Himanshu Parekh (Ward 22)

Siddharth Sharma (Ward 36)

Yogita Kadam (Ward 37)

Vikram Rajput (Ward 50)

Preeti Satam (Ward 52)

Hemlata Gala (Ward 97)

Prakash Gangadhare (Ward 104)

Anita Vaiti (Ward 105)

Prabhakar Shinde (Ward 106)

Archana Bhalerao (Ward 126)

Navnath Ban (Ward 135)

Rajshree Shirwadkar (Ward 172)

Rohidas Lokhande (Ward 207)

Ajit Patil (Ward 214)

Santosh Dhale (Ward 215)

So far, that’s 20 for the BJP.

Shiv Sena – Shinde faction winners:

Rekha Yadav (Ward 1)

Mangesh Pangare (Ward 4)

Varsha Tembvalkar (Ward 51)

Samruddhi Kate (Ward 146)

Pragya Sadafule (Ward 147)

Anjali Naik (Ward 148)

Ashwini Matekar (Ward 156)

Shaila Lande (Ward 163)

Minal Sanjay Turde (Ward 166)

Yamini Jadhav (Ward 209)

That’s 10 seats for them.

Shiv Sena (UBT) – Thackeray faction winners:

Geeta Bhandari (Ward 32)

Pooja Mahadeshwar (Ward 87)

Sunil More (Ward 123)

Sakina Ayub Sheikh (Ward 124)

Milind Vaidya (Ward 182)

Jagdish Thevalpeel (Ward 185)

Hemangi Varlikar (Ward 193)

Nishikant Shinde (Ward 194)

Urmila Panchal (Ward 200)

Sonam Jamsudkar (Ward 210)

That’s 10 seats.

Congress winners:

Moin Siddiqui (Ward 33)

Aslam Shaikh’s sister (Ward 33)

Ashraf Azmi (Ward 165)

Asha Kale (Ward 183)

A total of 4 seats for Congress.

AIMIM winners:

Khairunnisa Hussein (Ward 145)

Mehjabin Khan (Ward 134)

Jameer Qureshi (Ward 136)

Sameer Patel (Ward 137)

Four for AIMIM.

Samajwadi Party winner:

Iram Siddiqui (Ward 201)

Just the one for SP.

Counting isn’t over yet, so these numbers will likely change. But right now, that’s how things are shaping up in Mumbai.

BMC Elections Result 2026: Who is winning in Pune?

Vote counting for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election kicked off at 10 am, and right from the start, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took the lead in both PMC and the Pimpri–Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) races.

The real battle this time? It’s between the BJP, which has candidates on all 165 seats, and the alliance between Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Sharad Pawar’s NCP(SP).

This year, voter turnout in PMC hit 52.42 per cent. Aundh-Bopodi ward saw the lowest turnout at 45.12 per cent, and Wanowrie-Salunke Vihar wasn’t far behind with 45.54 per cent.

Last time around, from 2017 to 2022, the BJP ran the show alone. But after that term, the civic body landed in the hands of an Administrator, all thanks to a Supreme Court hold-up over reservation issues. Before the BJP’s win in 2017, the NCP had been running things for a whole decade. So, there’s a lot of back-and-forth here.

On the other hand, Shivane-Khadakwasla-Dhayari ward pulled in the highest turnout 57.81 per cent. That’s a newer part of the city, added after Pune expanded its limits. The BJP is counting on its stronghold in central Pune, while the NCP feels good about its chances in the suburbs.

BMC Elections Result 2026: Who is winning in Nashik?

Nashik’s city life runs on the decisions of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). They handle everything from roads to urban planning. The next big test for them? Elections on January 15, 2026. Results come out the very next day, January 16. This time, 1,486,053 voters will choose 31 ward members, one for each of the city’s 31 wards.

Back in 2017, the NMC election was a much bigger affair with 122 seats up for grabs. The BJP dominated, walking away with 64 seats. Shivsena took 32, while Independents claimed 8.

The Indian National Congress and Nationalist Congress Party each won 6, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena got 5, and the Republican Party of India (A) managed just 1.

Looking at the bigger picture in Maharashtra, the BJP made a clean sweep in the last round. They became the single-largest party in 129 out of 288 local bodies during the first two phases of polling. The ruling Mahayuti coalition easily crossed the 200 mark. Shiv Sena bagged 51 local bodies, and the NCP took 33.

On the other side, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) barely scraped past 50. Congress won 35, while Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) only managed eight each.

BMC Elections Result 2026: Who is winning in Nagpur?

In Nagpur, the BJP is running away with the lead, over 111 seats already, while counting’s still going on, and it’s only Friday, January 16. Just yesterday, all 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra voted in a single phase.

That’s about 3.49 crore people casting their ballots for 2,869 seats at more than 39,000 polling stations. Big numbers, big stakes.

For the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s 151 seats, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance came out swinging: the BJP fought for 143 seats, Shiv Sena took 8. Congress didn’t hold back either, putting up candidates in every single ward.

NCP is in the race for 96 seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded 56, the MNS is contesting 22, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction threw in 79 names.

On alliances, Mahayuti is the ruling group, bringing together BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar). The opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), includes Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Congress. It’s a crowded field, and everyone’s watching Nagpur.

