BMC Elections 2026: Can ‘Indelible’ Ink Be Removed With Acetone? Viral Videos Trigger Probe As Opposition Drama Heats Up Online

Voting’s underway in Mumbai for the crucial BMC elections, and social media is buzzing. Opposition leaders and others are claiming that the so-called ‘indelible’ ink on voters’ fingers actually comes off if you use acetone.

Videos started popping up online, showing people wiping away the ink with nail polish remover.

The BMC jumped in fast, saying these stories were false and the ink was doing its job just fine. Still, the controversy picked up speed, so the State Election Commission decided to launch an investigation.

BMC wiping off accountability? Since morning we have been receiving several reports of how the marker ink being used to show voting has been done, is easily being wiped off. My colleague @sachin_inc and his wife here demonstrate how this ink can be easily wiped off with acetone… pic.twitter.com/hprCHU7a73 — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 15, 2026

I’ve voted many times and always saw my vote print and drop into the machine. This time, it didn’t. Small changes like marker instead of ink make you question things. Honestly, nobody seems to care about the city anymore. Hope our Gen Z leaders change that :) #BMCElections #BMC pic.twitter.com/5VRUmT2Ag5 — Krutika Shinde (@KrutikaShinde12) January 15, 2026

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad makes allegations

Now, acetone isn’t some rare chemical; it’s the stuff you find in nail polish remover, paint thinner, and cleaning products. It’s colorless, flammable, and dissolves all kinds of things.

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad shared a video of her party colleague using acetone to rub off the ink on his finger. In the video, he shows how quickly the mark disappears.

Gaikwad didn’t hold back in her post on X. “BMC wiping off accountability? All day, we’ve been getting reports that the marker ink is just coming off. Here’s my colleague and his wife, showing how easy it is to wipe it off with acetone or nail polish remover.”

She went on to question the whole election process this year—last-minute bribes, voters’ names missing, the SEC website crashing, and now this ink issue. “People’s faith in our democracy has to be protected, but the election commission and BMC don’t seem to care. Shame!” she finished.

AAP Mumbai Working President @rubenmasc demonstrates that indelible ink is NOT being used by officials in BMC elections!

Aam Aadmi Party has complained to the SEC about this! pic.twitter.com/cHkLKIbLXf — AAP Mumbai (@AAPMumbai) January 15, 2026

BMC ELECTIONS 2026: How did the State Election Commission react to the controversy?

Here’s what the State Election Commission had to say: Trying to remove the indelible ink from voters’ fingers to cause confusion isn’t just sneaky, it’s illegal.

If anyone gets caught trying to vote again after wiping off the ink, they’ll face legal action. The Commission made it clear: if someone tries to scrub off that ink at the polling booth, they won’t get another shot at voting.

Polling staff already know to watch out for this. Once someone casts their vote, it goes on record, so even if they manage to get rid of the ink, they can’t vote twice. The Commission has reminded everyone involved just to make sure the message gets through.

Later, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare spoke up about the complaints. He said there’s now an inquiry underway and shot down rumours that acetone or nail polish remover can wipe off the ink.

“We’ve used these same ink markers since 2011. They come from the same company, with the same formula. The ink dries in about 10 to 12 seconds and won’t come off once it’s set. Spreading videos online to confuse people about this is unacceptable and could get you in trouble,” Waghmare told reporters.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray reacts

On the political front, MNS chief Raj Thackeray didn’t hold back. He accused the government of swapping out the usual indelible ink for a marker pen that can be erased with hand sanitiser.

“They’ve switched to a new pen, and people are complaining. Use hand sanitizer and the mark disappears. So, what’s left? You just ink, clean it, and go back to vote again. This new rule for campaigning isn’t right. It looks like the government will do anything to hold onto power,” Thackeray said during a press meet.

Devendra Fadnavis gives it back

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wasn’t having any of it. He dismissed Thackeray’s claims and said the opposition shouldn’t keep picking fights with government agencies. “I got marked with the same marker—does it come off? The Election Commission should check it out, and if needed, they can use oil paint. Elections need to be fair. But making a fuss about everything and always raising questions isn’t right,” Fadnavis said.

