BMTC Collects ₹19 Lakh In Penalties For Ticketless Travel & Rule Violations

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has intensified its vigilance to tackle ticketless travel and misuse of reserved seating, collecting ₹19.13 lakh in penalties over three months.

Between August and October, BMTC officials checked 57,219 bus trips across Bengaluru. During these inspections, 8,891 passengers were caught travelling without tickets, resulting in ₹17.96 lakh in fines. Simultaneously, 1,178 male passengers were penalized ₹1.17 lakh for occupying seats designated for women, as mandated by Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules under the MV Act of 1988.

Additionally, 5,268 cases were registered against conductors for negligence, highlighting BMTC’s commitment to improving public transport compliance and enhancing passenger experience. This increased scrutiny reflects efforts to maintain order in Bengaluru’s bus network.

