LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda MARTY SUPREME Deepak Kozhikode death academy-awards Boeing F-47 donald trump Bangladesh Cricket Board Azerbaijan Border doda
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bomb Threat Note Found In IndiGo Delhi-Pune Flight Lavatory, Discovered After Landing, Triggers Security Alert

Bomb Threat Note Found In IndiGo Delhi-Pune Flight Lavatory, Discovered After Landing, Triggers Security Alert

A handwritten bomb threat note was discovered in IndiGo flight 6E 2608 lavatory after landing in Pune on Jan 22, 2026. Passengers were safely deboarded, and authorities conducted a full aircraft search. IndiGo is cooperating with security agencies while investigating the origin of the threat.

Bomb Threat Note Found on IndiGo Delhi-Pune Flight, Passengers Safely Deboarded
Bomb Threat Note Found on IndiGo Delhi-Pune Flight, Passengers Safely Deboarded

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 23, 2026 00:56:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bomb Threat Note Found In IndiGo Delhi-Pune Flight Lavatory, Discovered After Landing, Triggers Security Alert

A security alert at Pune Airport became active on January 22, 2026, after security personnel discovered a handwritten bomb threat note that had been smuggled onto IndiGo flight 6E 2608. The passengers found the note in the aircraft lavatories after they entered the restrooms of the plane, which had just arrived from Delhi.

You Might Be Interested In

The airline started its emergency response activities after the bomb threat note was found. Security agencies supervised the safe deboarding of all passengers while a complete search of the aircraft took place to find any hidden explosive devices.

The flight had no problems during landing, but the late detection of the threat required that a high-level investigation examine the security violation.

You Might Be Interested In

Threat Protocols

The airline and airport security teams started following standard operating procedures after they discovered the note. The threat protocols required the aircraft to be taken to a secure area so bomb disposal teams and dog units could conduct their investigation of the aircraft cabin and cargo area.

IndiGo confirmed that they are working in full coordination with the relevant authorities to trace the origin of the handwritten note. Every incident requires compliance with international safety regulations because these regulations require passenger screening and baggage security checks to protect civil aviation from potential risks.

Financial Headwinds

This security incident emerges during a difficult period for the carrier because IndiGo just disclosed major financial challenges in its most recent quarterly report. The airline experienced a 78% decrease in net profit, which fell to Rs 5491 crore from Rs 24488 crore in the previous year.

The economic decline resulted from both the extensive operational breakdowns during early December and the financial consequences of the new labor code implementation.

The airline faces a complicated period because it must balance strict security measures with increasing financial challenges that have resulted in quarterly losses exceeding Rs 15465 crore, which include a Rs 222 crore penalty for service deficiencies.

Also Read: Supreme Court Permits Hindu, Muslim Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala On Basant Panchami This Friday: What Was The Matter?

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 12:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: aircraft emergency responsecivil aviation safetyDelhi-Pune flightIndiGo Flight bomb threatPune Airport security alert

RELATED News

Manipur Horror: Masked Men Abduct A Meitei Man Visiting His Kuki-Zo Wife, Kill Him While He Pleads For Life On Camera

Who Was Pathiram Manjhi? Maoist Leader With Rs 1 Crore Bounty On His Head Gets Killed In Encounter In Jharkhand

Will Andhra Pradesh Soon Ban Social Media For Children under 16 like Australia? Here’s What State’s IT Minister Has Proposed

After Special Edition Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, This Brand Has Now Introduced ₹13.7 Crore White Gold Time Piece Dedicated To Anant Ambani, Check Insane Features Here

Jammu And Kashmir: 10 Indian Army Personnel Dead, Multiple Injured After Vehicle Falls Into A Gorge In Doda

LATEST NEWS

Did Elon Musk Just Mock Trump Over Venezuela and Greenland At Davos? Tesla Boss’ Sarcastic Joke Raises Eyebrows

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches Six Space Tourists, Who Are They? Here’s What You Need To Know

Smriti Mandhana’s Ex-Fiance Palash Muchhal Accused Of Cheating Sangli Man Of Rs 40 Lakh; Police Begin Probe

‘No Need To Politicise, It Is Very Safe, You Should Visit’: Lalit Modi Urges Bangladesh To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India

Oscar Nominations 2026: Timothée Chalamet Makes History With ‘Marty Supreme’, Becomes Youngest Actor With Three Acting Nods

Designed for the Way You Live: Domicil’s Curated Design Edit for 2026

Vocational Education vs Distance Education: Which One Truly Builds a Career? MIT University Sikkim Explains

Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners Makes Oscars History, Earns 16 Nominations At 98th Academy Awards, Beats Titanic

‘War Has To End’: Donald Trump Calls Meeting With Zelenskyy ‘Very Good’, No Talks On Board Of Peace

Kerala Man Suicide Row: Viral Video Shows Huge Uproar; How Many Years Will Shimjita Mustafa Serve In Jail if Found Guilty Of Abetment Of Suicide Over Fake Harassment Video?

Bomb Threat Note Found In IndiGo Delhi-Pune Flight Lavatory, Discovered After Landing, Triggers Security Alert

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bomb Threat Note Found In IndiGo Delhi-Pune Flight Lavatory, Discovered After Landing, Triggers Security Alert

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bomb Threat Note Found In IndiGo Delhi-Pune Flight Lavatory, Discovered After Landing, Triggers Security Alert
Bomb Threat Note Found In IndiGo Delhi-Pune Flight Lavatory, Discovered After Landing, Triggers Security Alert
Bomb Threat Note Found In IndiGo Delhi-Pune Flight Lavatory, Discovered After Landing, Triggers Security Alert
Bomb Threat Note Found In IndiGo Delhi-Pune Flight Lavatory, Discovered After Landing, Triggers Security Alert

QUICK LINKS