Bomb Threat Note Found In IndiGo Delhi-Pune Flight Lavatory, Discovered After Landing, Triggers Security Alert

A security alert at Pune Airport became active on January 22, 2026, after security personnel discovered a handwritten bomb threat note that had been smuggled onto IndiGo flight 6E 2608. The passengers found the note in the aircraft lavatories after they entered the restrooms of the plane, which had just arrived from Delhi.

The airline started its emergency response activities after the bomb threat note was found. Security agencies supervised the safe deboarding of all passengers while a complete search of the aircraft took place to find any hidden explosive devices.

The flight had no problems during landing, but the late detection of the threat required that a high-level investigation examine the security violation.

Threat Protocols

The airline and airport security teams started following standard operating procedures after they discovered the note. The threat protocols required the aircraft to be taken to a secure area so bomb disposal teams and dog units could conduct their investigation of the aircraft cabin and cargo area.

IndiGo confirmed that they are working in full coordination with the relevant authorities to trace the origin of the handwritten note. Every incident requires compliance with international safety regulations because these regulations require passenger screening and baggage security checks to protect civil aviation from potential risks.

Financial Headwinds

This security incident emerges during a difficult period for the carrier because IndiGo just disclosed major financial challenges in its most recent quarterly report. The airline experienced a 78% decrease in net profit, which fell to Rs 5491 crore from Rs 24488 crore in the previous year.

The economic decline resulted from both the extensive operational breakdowns during early December and the financial consequences of the new labor code implementation.

The airline faces a complicated period because it must balance strict security measures with increasing financial challenges that have resulted in quarterly losses exceeding Rs 15465 crore, which include a Rs 222 crore penalty for service deficiencies.

Also Read: Supreme Court Permits Hindu, Muslim Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala On Basant Panchami This Friday: What Was The Matter?