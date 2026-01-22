Supreme Court Permits Hindu, Muslim Prayers At Madhya Pradesh’s Bhojshala On Basant Panchami This Friday: What Was The Matter?

12
Supreme Court: The Supreme Court on Thursday has allowed Hindus and Muslims to offer prayers at the disputed Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar on Friday.
First published on: Jan 22, 2026 12:55 PM IST
