Brains Behind Space Technology Startup Pixxel: Meet Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal

Bengaluru-based space technology startups Pixxel and Digantara marked a milestone on January 15 by launching their satellites aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-12 rideshare mission. The launch took place from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Pixxel deployed the first three satellites of its Firefly constellation, equipped with hyperspectral imagery capabilities, while Digantara launched its Space Camera for Object Tracking (SCOT) mission, designed for space surveillance.

Hyperspectral Imaging for Advanced Monitoring

Pixxel’s Firefly satellites offer five-meter resolution and can capture over 150 spectral bands, enabling precise environmental monitoring. Operating at a sun-synchronous orbit of 550 km, the satellites provide daily revisit capabilities for consistent Earth observation.

“The future of our planet depends on how deeply we understand it today. Fireflies are a giant leap toward addressing global challenges with precise insights,” said Awais Ahmed, CEO of Pixxel.

“These satellites’ ability to detect subtle changes in Earth’s ecosystems will provide industries and governments with the precise information needed to address critical global challenges confidently,” added Kshitij Khandelwal, Pixxel’s Founder and CTO.

Three more Firefly satellites are slated for launch in the second quarter of 2025, bolstering Pixxel’s constellation.

Visionaries Behind Pixxel

Founded in 2019 by Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal, Pixxel has quickly become a leader in space technology, with the distinction of being Asia’s only startup selected for the Techstars Starburst Space Accelerator in Los Angeles.

Awais Ahmed: Founder and CEO

Awais Ahmed, Pixxel’s founder and CEO, envisioned the company while pursuing undergraduate studies in India. With a mission to build a global space technology enterprise, he aimed to develop a constellation of hyperspectral imaging satellites to act as a health monitor for the planet.

Ahmed’s career began as an engineering lead for Hyperloop India, where he spearheaded a project that became a finalist at the 2017 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition. This achievement inspired his pivot to space innovation, culminating in the founding of Pixxel. Ahmed holds a master’s degree in mathematics from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani.

Ahmed’s efforts have earned him global recognition, including accolades like MIT’s 35 Innovators Under 35, Forbes 30 Under 30, and Fortune 40 Under 40. Under his leadership, Pixxel has raised over $70 million, facilitating the launch of the first few commercial hyperspectral imaging satellites.

Kshitij Khandelwal: Pioneering Satellite Technology At Pixxel

Khandelwal, Pixxel’s co-founder and CTO, holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from BITS Pilani. He has a robust background in research and development, having worked at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and as a teaching assistant at BITS Pilani.

In 2017, Khandelwal contributed to Hyperloop India as a Control Systems Engineer, collaborating with a multi-stakeholder team to innovate transportation solutions. His expertise in engineering and research laid the foundation for Pixxel’s advanced satellite technology.

