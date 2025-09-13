Breaking: Bomb Threat To Taj Palace Hotel In Delhi, Declared Hoax

The Taj Palace hotel in Delhi received a bomb threat through the mail, which was later declared a hoax, police said on Saturday, adding that nothing was found in the hotel premises.

According to an ANI report, the bomb threat was sent to the Delhi High Court at 8.39 am from an Outlook account and claimed that three IEDs had been planted on the premises.

In a similar incident, earlier on Friday, panic spread in the Delhi High Court after a bomb threat was sent via email. Later in the day, another bomb threat was sent to blow up the historic court building at the Bombay High Court.

Both incidents triggered a massive security operation and evacuation, and were later declared a hoax.

An intensive search for an hour by the bomb squad, no trace of explosives was found, and the court was declared safe.

Earlier this month, a bomb threat email targeting the Delhi Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) was also sent, which was later declared a hoax.

In August, several schools received bomb threats in Delhi’s Dwarka. 50 other schools also received bomb threats via mail.

