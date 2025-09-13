Breaking: Bomb Threat To Taj Palace Hotel In Delhi, Declared Hoax
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
Home > India > Breaking: Bomb Threat To Taj Palace Hotel In Delhi, Declared Hoax

Breaking: Bomb Threat To Taj Palace Hotel In Delhi, Declared Hoax

The Taj Palace hotel in Delhi received a bomb threat through the mail, which was later declared a hoax, police said on Saturday, adding that nothing was found in the hotel premises.

Breaking: Bomb Threat To Taj Palace Hotel In Delhi, Declared Hoax (ANI)
Breaking: Bomb Threat To Taj Palace Hotel In Delhi, Declared Hoax (ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last updated: September 13, 2025 14:31:01 IST

The Taj Palace hotel in Delhi received a bomb threat through the mail, which was later declared a hoax, police said on Saturday, adding that nothing was found in the hotel premises.

According to an ANI report, the bomb threat was sent to the Delhi High Court at 8.39 am from an Outlook account and claimed that three IEDs had been planted on the premises.

In a similar incident, earlier on Friday, panic spread in the Delhi High Court after a bomb threat was sent via email. Later in the day, another bomb threat was sent to blow up the historic court building at the Bombay High Court.

Both incidents triggered a massive security operation and evacuation, and were later declared a hoax.

An intensive search for an hour by the bomb squad, no trace of explosives was found, and the court was declared safe.

Earlier this month, a bomb threat email targeting the Delhi Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) was also sent, which was later declared a hoax.

In August, several schools received bomb threats in Delhi’s Dwarka. 50 other schools also received bomb threats via mail. 

ALSO READ: World’s First Gen Z Uprising In Nepal: What We Know About Anti-Corruption Protests

Tags: bomb threatTaj Palace hotel

RELATED News

PM's Manipur visit a "half-hearted effort" lacking empathy, compassion: Congress leader KC Venugopal
‘Farce,Tokenism And A Grave Insult’: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi’s Manipur Visit
PM Modi reiterates Mizoram's role in Act East Policy & North East Economic Corridor
PM Modi Launches Mizoram’s Maiden Rajdhani Express: Check Full Route, Stops And Timings Inside
Durga Puja celebrations subdued in Darjeeling due to Nepal unrest

LATEST NEWS

"Mentally, the fact that we are defending champions is a really good thing": Sri Lanka captain ahead of Bangladesh game
Breaking: Bomb Threat To Taj Palace Hotel In Delhi, Declared Hoax
Empire vs Kingdom: Key Differences, Examples, and Historical Significance Explained
Dance, Funny Moves, Laughs In Streets: Nepal Protestors Spark Netizen Jokes During Unrest
IB ACIO Admit Card OUT: How to Download Hall Ticket through Direct Link
How Successful People Spend Their First 30 Minutes Every Morning
"Reflection of deep civilizational links…": MEA shares pictures from Mauritius PM's visit to Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
SSC CGL Exam Cancelled: Delhi, Gurugram, Jammu After Technical Issues, New Dates Announced
Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan schools Kunickaa Sadanand over upbringing comment on Tanya Mittal, labels her a "control freak"
IndieVisual Crosses 1,000 Videos for 150 Clients: Redefining Video Production Infrastructure for India's Enterprises
Breaking: Bomb Threat To Taj Palace Hotel In Delhi, Declared Hoax

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Breaking: Bomb Threat To Taj Palace Hotel In Delhi, Declared Hoax

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Breaking: Bomb Threat To Taj Palace Hotel In Delhi, Declared Hoax
Breaking: Bomb Threat To Taj Palace Hotel In Delhi, Declared Hoax
Breaking: Bomb Threat To Taj Palace Hotel In Delhi, Declared Hoax
Breaking: Bomb Threat To Taj Palace Hotel In Delhi, Declared Hoax

QUICK LINKS