World’s First Gen Z Uprising In Nepal: What We Know About Anti-Corruption Protests

With Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation, the Nepali Government has fallen. The unrest continues in the Himalayan nation. Protestors have proposed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead the Interim Government.

The protest, which erupted after a ban on social media, took other issues like corruption under its ambit. Till now, more than 30 people have been killed and about 500 injured in police clashes.

On Sept 8, 2025, it turned violent, marching on the streets of Kathmandu. Many identified themselves as Gen Z on placards and banners.

The protest continued the next day, with the vandalisation of the parliament building, the headquarters of the Nepali Congress Party and the residences of several Ministers. Here’s what we know about the protests.

Is the Social Media Ban Causing Massive Protests?

Social media plays a big role in Nepali life. The government last week decided to ban 26 social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, that triggered the protestors.

The government gave reasons behind the ban that social media platforms failed to meet a deadline to register with Nepal’s Ministry of Communication.

However, critics accused the government of pressing an anti-corruption campaign with the ban because they knew during the Arab Spring, a series of pro-democracy protests, social media was widely used.

The silent anger, triggered by the social media ban, brought protestors to the streets. Though the ban was lifted, the protest continued over corruption.

Who Is Protesting? Gen Zs?

Most of the protestors are identifying themselves as Gen Z on placards and banners.

Gen Zs are people born roughly between 1997 and 2012. They are the first generation of the digital age. They grow up entirely with smartphones, social media, and instant access to information.

What Is Happening In Nepal?

The Himalayan nation is now under the grip of violent protests. Several cities, including Kathmandu, witnessed arson and widespread looting.

Protestors have vandalised the Parliament building and the houses of several Ministers. A central jail has also been vandalised, ensuring the release of thousands of prisoners.

Meanwhile, former King Gyanendra expressed displeasure at the widespread arson and offered condolences to the families of the dead.

After two days of unrest in the Himalayan country, protestors proposed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead the Interim Government.

Key Developments in the Nepal Protests

Protests broke out against the ban on social media. It intensified after the ban was lifted partially. In view of the protest, curfews have been imposed in several areas.

As per reports, security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Kathmandu. During the protest, at least 29 people were killed.

Reports mention the vandalisation of a jail that led to the release of over 13,500 prisoners.

The Nepalese Army was deployed, enforcing curfews and restoring some semblance of order.

PM KP Sharma Oli officially stepped down. A committee will investigate the protests, and victims will receive financial assistance.

