Breaking: Fire Erupts At Inderlok Shoe Market, Efforts Underway To Control The Blaze

A fire broke out at a shoe market in Delhi’s Inderlok on late Monday evening.

The fire and emergency services are carrying out a rescue operation.

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts to bring the blaze under control are currently underway.

No casualties have been reported, and the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire remain unknown.

Further updates are awaited.

