Home > India > Breaking: Fire Erupts At Inderlok Shoe Market, Efforts Underway To Control The Blaze

Breaking: Fire Erupts At Inderlok Shoe Market, Efforts Underway To Control The Blaze

A fire broke out at a shoe market in Delhi’s Inderlok on late Monday evening. The fire and emergency services are carrying out a rescue operation.

Breaking: Fire Erupts At Inderlok Shoe Market, Efforts Underway To Control The Blaze (Credit - ANI)
Breaking: Fire Erupts At Inderlok Shoe Market, Efforts Underway To Control The Blaze (Credit - ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 5, 2025 05:22:06 IST

A fire broke out at a shoe market in Delhi’s Inderlok on late Monday evening.

The fire and emergency services are carrying out a rescue operation.

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts to bring the blaze under control are currently underway.

No casualties have been reported, and the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire remain unknown.

ANI reported, “A massive fire broke out in the Inderlok shoe market. Fire tenders are present at the spot, and efforts to douse the fire are underway. As of now, no casualties have been reported.”

Further updates are awaited. 

ALSO READ: What Does Statehood Mean For Jammu And Kashmir? Delhi Style Governance Or Full-Fledged State

Tags: fireInderlok shoe market

RELATED News

Dummy Bomb Goes Undetected In Security Drill At Red Fort, 7 Police Personnel Suspended
5 Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants Held From Red Fort Area, Investigation Underway
What Does Statehood Mean For Jammu And Kashmir? Delhi Style Governance Or Full-Fledged State
Abrogation Of Article 370: History Behind And Beyond
Separate Meetings Of PM Modi And HM Shah With Prez Murmu Spark Buzz Of Restoration Of J&K Statehood

LATEST NEWS

No Tariffs Will Halt Natural Course Of History, Says Russian Foreign Ministry, Calling It Neocolonial Agenda
Throwback! Kajol Shut Down Skin Whitening Gossips, Once Called ‘Fat’ And ‘Dark’
Breaking: Fire Erupts At Inderlok Shoe Market, Efforts Underway To Control The Blaze
Saturday Night Live 2025 Premiere: When, Where To Watch, Cast? Here Are The Details!
Dirty Secrets In the Sky: Himalayas’ Toxic Cloud Crisis, What Is The Cause?
Horoscope For Today: A Quiet Shift Beneath the Surface
Did Meghan Markle Steal Pamela Anderson’s Cooking Show? Naked Gun Star Reacts, Watch!
Sydney Sweeney Heckled At Americana Premiere Over ‘Racist’ American Eagle Ad Controversy
Hollywood Showdown? Blake Lively’s Deposition Drama With Justin Baldoni Heats Up
Separate Meetings Of PM Modi And HM Shah With Prez Murmu Spark Buzz Of Restoration Of J&K Statehood
Breaking: Fire Erupts At Inderlok Shoe Market, Efforts Underway To Control The Blaze

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Breaking: Fire Erupts At Inderlok Shoe Market, Efforts Underway To Control The Blaze

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Breaking: Fire Erupts At Inderlok Shoe Market, Efforts Underway To Control The Blaze
Breaking: Fire Erupts At Inderlok Shoe Market, Efforts Underway To Control The Blaze
Breaking: Fire Erupts At Inderlok Shoe Market, Efforts Underway To Control The Blaze
Breaking: Fire Erupts At Inderlok Shoe Market, Efforts Underway To Control The Blaze

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?