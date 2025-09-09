Breaking: Terrorist Hideout Busted in Kulgam’s Gudder Forest; Senior Officers Visit Site

By Ashiq Mir

Srinagar, Sept 9: Security forces have uncovered a terrorist hideout in the dense Gudder forest area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district during an ongoing anti-terror operation. The operation, which commenced on Monday morning, has already resulted in the elimination of two terrorists and the loss of two Army personnel, including Subedar Perbhat Gaur and Lance Naik Narender Sindhu of the elite 10 PARA unit

Senior Army and police officials visited the encounter site earlier today to assess the operational progress and commend the troops on the ground. The hideout, concealed in a rugged, forested section, was found stocked with arms, ammunition, and essential supplies, indicating it was used as a shelter and logistics base by the terrorists

The operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the area. As the security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists opened fire, triggering a fierce gunfight. An Army Major was also injured during the exchange and is currently undergoing treatment

The encounter has entered its second day, with security forces continuing combing operations to ensure the area is fully cleared of any remaining threats. Drone surveillance and sniffer dogs have been deployed to assist in the mission. The recovery of material evidence from the hideout is expected to provide critical leads into the terror network operating in the region.

This marks the second major engagement in the Gudder forest belt this year, underlining the continued security challenges in the region. Further details are awaited as the operation progresses.

