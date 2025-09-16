BRS Working President KTR welcomes SC's interim order on Waqf Amendment Act 2025

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim order on the Waqf Amendment Act 2025. He said that the BRS has consistently voiced concerns against the contentious provisions of the Act, which “propagated polarisation and threatened the communal harmony of our nation.”

“We fought against the problematic clauses of the Waqf Amendment Act, questioning how one decides who is a Muslim or how a government official can arbitrarily determine ownership of Waqf properties,” said KTR. “There are numerous such issues with the Act that could fuel divisive politics.”

He said that the BRS has always strived to protect the communal fabric of this beautiful nation, prioritising unity and strength over politics. In the Rajya Sabha, BRS fought with all its might against the Act’s problematic provisions. The party will continue to fight for the values of a strong and united India whenever required, he said.

“For BRS, this nation is more important than politics. We believe in a strong and united India,” emphasised KTR.

Working President KTR also promised to stand by the Muslims and the minorities and reminded how, under the guidance of party president KCR garu, the state made great strides in terms of minority welfare. The state never saw a single communal disturbance under KCR garu’s rule, the working president said.

“We will protect the communal fabric of this nation and fight against anyone trying to rip this for their twisted political agendas”, KTR said.

BRS, which always believed in the constitution of India, strived to uphold the same and made minorities a very crucial part of administration during KCR garu’s governance. From Shaadi Mubarak to Ramazan Tofa, many minority welfare schemes were envisioned and implemented by the BRS party during their ten-year rule, he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, but put on hold certain provisions pending the final adjudication of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih observed that some sections of the amended Act need some protection.

Passing the interim order, the bench stayed the provision in the Act that a person should be a practitioner of Islam for five years to create a Waqf. It said the provision will be stayed till rules are framed on determining whether a person is a practitioner of Islam. The bench said that without any such rule or mechanism, the provision will lead to an arbitrary exercise of power.

The apex court also stayed the provision allowing the Collector to decide the dispute whether a Waqf property has encroached upon a government property. It said the Collector cannot be permitted to adjudicate rights of personal citizens, and this will violate the separation of powers.

The top court held that till adjudication happens by the Tribunal, no third-party rights can be created against any parties, and the provision dealing with such powers to the Collector shall remain stayed.

The apex court also said that the provision that not more than three non-Muslim members should be included in the state Waqf Board, and that, in total, not more than four non-Muslims shall be included in the Central Waqf Councils for now.

The court also noted that as far as possible, the CEO of the Board should be a muslim. It, however, did not interfere with the provision mandating registration, considering that it is not a new requirement, as this condition was there in the previous enactments of 1995 and 2013 as well.

The top court passed the interim order on several petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of Waqf Act. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.