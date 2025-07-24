Caste Survey In Telangana Is A Milestone For Social Justice, Says Rahul Gandhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said, the caste survey in Telangana is a milestone for social justice in the country and will define the national caste enumeration.

Addressing the Socio-Economic Survey Model and Methodology Presentation in Delhi, Gandhi said, “Revanth Reddy and other leaders of the Congress party exceeded my expectations. Not only did they conduct the Caste Census in the spirit that it should have been done.”

LIVE: Telangana Socio-Economic Survey – Model and Methodology | Indira Bhawan, New Delhi https://t.co/86w5xuONs1 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2025

“I can say with certainty that the level of competence with which they have done it is a milestone for social justice in the country. This is going to define how the national Caste Census is done, whether the BJP likes it or not, “he added.

“English education is very, very important, so Revanth Ji mentioned that he has successfully conducted the caste census and socioeconomic census. Now, what is our job? He has a job. His job is to use the data of the caste census to transform the lives of the people of Telangana, “he further said.

At the event, he also said, “Today we have 100 per cent proof of the Election Commission allowing cheating in a seat in Karnataka. When we decide to show it to you, it is 100 per cent proof. We just looked at one constituency and we found this. I am absolutely convinced that, constituency after constituency, this is the drama. Thousands of new votes, aged 50 or 60, or 65 (are there) in one constituency. Then voter deletion, people who are way above 18.”

Reiterating the claim that the poll panel is not fulfilling its duties, the Lok Sabha LoP added, “I said this yesterday too; this is a very serious matter. The Election Commission is not functioning as the Election Commission of India. Today they made some statement; this is complete nonsense. The fact of the matter is that the Election Commission is not doing its job.”

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: If You Think You Can Get Away, We Will Come For You: Rahul Gandhi Tells Election Commission