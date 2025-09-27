Caught Red-Handed: Man Finds Wife With Her Lover In Hotel Room, Pushes Her As She Tries To Raise Her Hand

There was a theatrical moment in Jind when one man was reported to have caught his wife with another man in a hotel room and filmed the incident. The video that has become viral on the Internet has set in motion a chain of reactions and heated discussion.

Man Catches Wife With Her Lover In Hotel Room

The man, who was named Rakesh, said that he had always had marriage issues and felt that his wife was cheating. To him, he had protested multiple times but his complaints went unheard and, rather, there had been efforts to make him become involved in false cases.

The family court is already in a court battle over the couple. As they both feign on their differences, the wife is presently in possession of their three year old daughter.

The act, which was photographed, has since become viral leaving the society divided on the ongoing crisis in the family.

The two minutes long video starts with Rakesh, apparently in distress, walking into the hotel. He gives a person his phone and tells him that his life is ruined and then asks him the room number at the reception. With a small group of people, he goes directly to the room and starts knocking on the door.

Following a number of knocks, the door swings open and his wife appears with another man. A frenzied Rakesh demands that the lights be switched on so that everyone can see their faces. He swings at both of them and his voice is trembling with anger.

Once the husband seems to strike his wife with a hand in the altercation, though, the wife tries to stand up but is driven back by Rakesh who insists the police be called. At the close of the video, one finds the supposed lover rushing to put his shoes on as people confront him.

Husband Opens Up About Mental Distress

After the incident, Rakesh reported to the media that he has been living with great mental pressure due to the activities of his wife. He claimed that her so-called fiance, who runs a medicine shop in a hospital in a city, also framed him on a false case.

The fact that the current upheaval has driven him to the point of considering suicide was even acknowledged by Rakesh who claimed to feel cornered and unsupported.

