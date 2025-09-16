CBDT further extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns to September 16
CBDT further extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns to September 16

CBDT further extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns to September 16

CBDT further extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns to September 16

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 01:52:26 IST

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to extend further the due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2025-26 from 15th September, 2025, to 16th September, 2025, an official release announced.

The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRS) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025.

Earlier on Sunday, the Income Tax Department had said that the due date for filing ITRs had not been extended beyond September 15, rejecting claims circulating on social media about a further extension.

In a statement, the I-T department had said that fake messages were being circulated suggesting that the deadline, originally due on July 31, 2025 and later extended to September 15, 2025, had been pushed to September 30.

The department urged taxpayers to rely only on updates from its verified handle @IncomeTaxIndia and not to be misled by unverified posts.

It also said its helpdesk is working round the clock to assist taxpayers with ITR filing, tax payment, and related services.

On Saturday, the I-T department had shared that over 6 crore ITRs had already been filed for the Assessment Year 2025-26. It thanked taxpayers and tax professionals for their contribution in reaching this milestone.

“Thank you taxpayers & tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 6 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) as of now and still counting. We urge all those who haven’t filed ITR for AY 2025-26 to file at the earliest to avoid a last-minute rush. Let’s continue this momentum!” the department had said in a post on X. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

CBDT further extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns to September 16

CBDT further extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns to September 16
CBDT further extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns to September 16
CBDT further extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns to September 16
CBDT further extends due date for filing Income Tax Returns to September 16

QUICK LINKS