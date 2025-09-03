CBI Probe Against KCR A Disgrace, Says KTR

Erravelli, Telangana.

Raj Kiran Bathula / Hyderabad

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday came down heavily on the Congress government for demanding a CBI probe against former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, terming it “an insult to the people of Telangana.”

Speaking at Erravalli, KTR said Telangana had witnessed its golden era under KCR’s leadership, particularly through irrigation projects that transformed the state into a green belt. “It is shameful to target the visionary leader who secured Hyderabad’s drinking water needs for the next 50 years through projects like Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar,” he said.

KTR accused both Congress and BJP of conspiring to malign KCR because they could not tolerate the people’s affection for him. He recalled that when Telangana was formed, the state ranked 14th in agriculture, but under KCR’s rule, mega projects such as Kaleshwaram, Sitarama, and Palamuru-Rangareddy propelled it to the top ranks in food production. “Kaleshwaram, the world’s largest lift irrigation project, carries 2 TMCs of water daily and has changed the lives of lakhs of farmers,” he asserted.

Highlighting what he called “double standards,” KTR said, “Rahul Gandhi once dismissed CBI as Modi’s pocket organization, but today Revanth Reddy praises it. This hypocrisy shows the miserable state of Congress.”

The BRS leader also criticized the Revanth Reddy government for failing to manage governance in just 21 months. “Farmers are standing in long queues, leaving their shoes behind, just to buy urea. Telangana is in chaos under Congress misrule,” he remarked.

On welfare, KTR said KCR had ensured schemes continued even during the COVID-19 crisis when revenues had dried up, unlike the present leadership which “finds excuses instead of solutions.” He also reminded that the BRS government fulfilled most demands of Singareni coal workers.

Welcoming senior Congress leader Prabhakar Rao from Manuguru, along with his followers, into BRS, KTR urged party cadres in Khammam district to strengthen the organization. He announced his tour of Bhadrachalam and Kothagudem on September 10 and 11.

“The only way to restore Telangana’s progress is to bring back KCR as Chief Minister,” KTR declared, calling on workers to expose Congress’ failures and the dangers of BJP politics.

Also read: KTR Serves Legal Notice To Bandi Sanjay Over ‘Defamatory’ Phone-Tapping Remarks