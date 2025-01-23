Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

CCPA Issued Notices To Ola, Uber Over Alleged Differential Pricing: Pralhad Joshi

CCPA is now seeking clarifications from the cab aggregators on the factors influencing these fare variations.

Advertisement
CCPA Issued Notices To Ola, Uber Over Alleged Differential Pricing: Pralhad Joshi

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to cab aggregators Ola and Uber over allegations of differential pricing based on the type of smartphone used by customers. The announcement was made by Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, who emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing consumer grievances.

In a statement shared on social media, Joshi said, “As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent differential pricing based on the different models of mobiles (iPhones/Android) being used, the Department of Consumer Affairs, through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators Ola and Uber, seeking their responses.”

The issue came to light after several consumers reported discrepancies in fares for identical destinations when checked on different devices. It was observed that certain smartphone models displayed higher fares, raising concerns about unfair practices. The notices demand explanations regarding the pricing mechanisms and factors contributing to these variations.

This isn’t the first time the CCPA has intervened in technology-related consumer matters. The department previously issued a notice to Apple following complaints about performance issues with iPhones after updating to iOS 18 or later versions. Consumers alleged that the updates negatively impacted device performance.

Joshi highlighted the government’s proactive approach, stating, “After receiving complaints on the National Consumer Helpline regarding performance issues in #iPhones following the iOS 18+ software update, the department, after examining these grievances, has issued a notice to #Apple through the CCPA, seeking a response on the matter.”

The CCPA’s actions reflect an ongoing push to ensure transparency and fair practices among digital service providers and technology companies. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: 18,000 Indian Migrants Face Deportation From The US: India’s Stand Explained

Filed under

Ola pralhad joshi

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Oxfam India In FCRA Violation Case

CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Oxfam India In FCRA Violation Case

No Virus, No Bacteria, Just a Toxin: Jitendra Singh On Jammu And Kashmir Deaths

No Virus, No Bacteria, Just a Toxin: Jitendra Singh On Jammu And Kashmir Deaths

AAP, BJP, And Congress Unveil Election Manifestos With Promises To Address Voter Concerns

AAP, BJP, And Congress Unveil Election Manifestos With Promises To Address Voter Concerns

‘We Know How To Create Employment,’ Arvind Kejriwal Promises To Eradicate Unemployment In Delhi

‘We Know How To Create Employment,’ Arvind Kejriwal Promises To Eradicate Unemployment In Delhi

Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Permits Accused Sameer Mahendru To Travel Abroad

Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Permits Accused Sameer Mahendru To Travel Abroad

Entertainment

Oscars 2025: A Look Back At Top 5 Biggest Controversies

Oscars 2025: A Look Back At Top 5 Biggest Controversies

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After Brain Surgery

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date Here

Vacation Extended! The White Lotus Season 4 Confirmed At HBO, Check Cast and Release Date

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

Oscars 2025: When Wil The Nominations Be Announced And Who Will Announce It?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox