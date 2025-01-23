CCPA Issued Notices To Ola, Uber Over Alleged Differential Pricing: Pralhad Joshi

CCPA is now seeking clarifications from the cab aggregators on the factors influencing these fare variations.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to cab aggregators Ola and Uber over allegations of differential pricing based on the type of smartphone used by customers. The announcement was made by Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, who emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing consumer grievances.

In a statement shared on social media, Joshi said, “As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent differential pricing based on the different models of mobiles (iPhones/Android) being used, the Department of Consumer Affairs, through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators Ola and Uber, seeking their responses.”

The issue came to light after several consumers reported discrepancies in fares for identical destinations when checked on different devices. It was observed that certain smartphone models displayed higher fares, raising concerns about unfair practices. The notices demand explanations regarding the pricing mechanisms and factors contributing to these variations.

This isn’t the first time the CCPA has intervened in technology-related consumer matters. The department previously issued a notice to Apple following complaints about performance issues with iPhones after updating to iOS 18 or later versions. Consumers alleged that the updates negatively impacted device performance.

Joshi highlighted the government’s proactive approach, stating, “After receiving complaints on the National Consumer Helpline regarding performance issues in #iPhones following the iOS 18+ software update, the department, after examining these grievances, has issued a notice to #Apple through the CCPA, seeking a response on the matter.”

The CCPA’s actions reflect an ongoing push to ensure transparency and fair practices among digital service providers and technology companies.

(With ANI Inputs)

