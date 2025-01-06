Centre Appoints 2 Advocate Judges For Delhi HC, 1 For Uttrakhand HC

Advocates Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar have been appointed to the Delhi High Court, while judicial officer Ashish Naithani will serve as a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

On Monday, Two advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court and a judicial officer as a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court were appointed.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on X.

In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as Judges. I convey my best wishes to them:- pic.twitter.com/CGjz65R4TM — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) January 6, 2025

Advocates Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar have been appointed to the Delhi High Court, while judicial officer Ashish Naithani will serve as a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the names of Digpaul and Shankar for the Delhi HC in August 2023.

The Centre also notified the appointment of Ashish Naithani, whose name was recommended by the Collegium in December 2024, as a judge of the Uttarakhand HC.

The Collegium had also proposed another advocate, Shwetasree Majumder, for appointment as a judge of the Delhi High Court last year. However, her recommendation is still pending with the government.

ALSO READ: Anmol Bishnoi Ordered Baba Siddique’s Murder To Assert Crime Network’s Dominance: Police