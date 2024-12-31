A new ADR report reveals Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu as India’s wealthiest CM with Rs 931 crore in assets, while West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is the poorest with Rs 15 lakh. The report highlights wealth disparities, criminal records, and liabilities among the country's 31 Chief Ministers.

A new report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) has unveiled startling revelations about the wealth and criminal backgrounds of India’s 31 Chief Ministers. Released on December 30, 2024, the report offers an in-depth analysis of self-sworn affidavits, revealing significant disparities in assets, liabilities, and criminal records.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has emerged as the richest CM in India, with declared assets amounting to a staggering Rs 931 crore.

A major portion of this wealth is linked to his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, who is the Managing Director of Heritage Foods Limited. Her shareholding in the company is valued at Rs 764 crore, alongside agricultural land worth Rs 55 crore, underscoring the vast financial resources of the Naidu family.

Following Naidu, Arunachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister Pema Khandu ranks second with assets declared at Rs 332 crore. Despite his considerable wealth, Khandu also holds the highest liabilities among his peers, amounting to Rs 180 crore. Karnataka’s CM Siddaramaiah occupies the third spot with assets worth Rs 51 crore, making him another notable figure in the wealth rankings.

In stark contrast, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared assets worth just Rs 15 lakh, making her the poorest CM in India. Her financial standing highlights the stark disparity between the wealthiest and the least affluent political leaders in the country. Jammu and Kashmir’s Omar Abdullah follows with assets valued at Rs 55 lakh, while Kerala’s CM Pinarayi Vijayan has declared assets worth Rs 1.18 crore, rounding out the list of the three poorest CMs.

The total assets of all 31 Chief Ministers combined stand at an astounding Rs 1,630 crore, with the average value of assets per CM being Rs 52.59 crore. This figure starkly contrasts with India’s per capita net national income (NNI) of Rs 1.85 lakh, illustrating the vast economic divide between political leaders and the general population. On average, a CM’s wealth is approximately 7.3 times the annual income of an average Indian citizen.

The report also sheds light on the criminal records of India’s CMs, revealing that 42% have declared criminal cases against themselves. Among these, 32% face serious charges such as attempted murder, kidnapping, and bribery. Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy tops this list with 89 cases, 72 of which are categorized as serious. Tamil Nadu’s CM M.K. Stalin has 47 cases, including 11 serious charges, while Andhra Pradesh’s Chandrababu Naidu has 19 criminal cases filed against him.

India’s Chief Ministers display a diverse range of educational and demographic backgrounds. While 10 CMs are graduates, nine have completed postgraduate education. However, some have more modest qualifications, with one CM having completed only Class 10 and others up to Class 12. Most CMs fall within the 51-60 age bracket, with only one being under the age of 40. Notably, there are only two women Chief Ministers: Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal and Atishi of Delhi.

The ADR report also highlights liabilities declared by the CMs. Apart from Pema Khandu’s Rs 180 crore in liabilities, Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah and Andhra Pradesh’s Chandrababu Naidu have liabilities amounting to Rs 23 crore and Rs 10 crore, respectively. These figures underscore the financial complexities even among the wealthiest leaders.

The economic divide among India’s CMs is evident not just in their declared assets but also in the context of the national average. The self-reported average income of a CM stands at Rs 13.64 lakh annually, nearly seven times the national per capita income, further highlighting the concentration of wealth among the political elite.

The ADR report offers a comprehensive analysis of the wealth, liabilities, and criminal backgrounds of India’s Chief Ministers. These revelations not only highlight significant disparities but also raise questions about accountability and governance in Indian politics. As citizens become increasingly aware of these figures, the call for transparency and ethical leadership grows stronger, urging political leaders to bridge the gap between themselves and the people they serve.

