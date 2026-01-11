LIVE TV
Chhattisgarh Horror: Girl Gang-Raped In Korba By Five, Including A Driver; Two Arrested, Probe On As Three Still Absconding

A young woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Korba, Chhattisgarh, including a Dial-112 emergency service driver. Two accused have been arrested, while three remain absconding. The case has sparked outrage and raised serious concerns over public safety and vetting of emergency staff.

gang-raped by five men in Korba, Chhattisgarh (Pc: Freepik)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 11, 2026 12:23:15 IST

In a shocking betrayal of public safety, Chhattisgarh’s industrial city Korba has experienced a terrifying case of gang-rape, which is a consequence of a frighteningly poor security in the state.

A five-man group allegedly, among whom was a driver working for the Dial-112 emergency response service, that was supposed to protect citizens in distress, sexually assaulted a young woman brutally. The incident took place at a vacant spot where the victim was caught and dominated.

While the local police have been able to arrest two of the suspects, the other three are still on the run which has led to a massive manhunt and an increase in public outrage over the situation of women being so perilous even in the presence of state “security” that is funded by taxes.

Dial-112 Crisis

A Dial-112 employee’s participation has turned this minor crime into a major crisis of confidence at the state level. The facts of the investigation show that the driver who was arrested used his knowledge of the patrol routes and the response protocols to carry out the crime rather than to stop it.

This neglect of duty raises a question about the effectiveness of the vetting and monitoring processes for contractual employees in Chhattisgarh’s emergency infrastructure.

Officials have stated that the car used in the getaway is under examination for forensic evidence and that internal audits are also being conducted to find out how a predator was allowed to drive a first-responder unit.

Absconding Suspects

The hunt for the fugitives has reached a turning point, and the police in Korba have sent special teams to pursue the three men who are still at large.

According to state records, measures have been taken to stop their fleeing towards adjoining areas, as checkpoints have been set up at the borders of various districts.

Protest demonstrations in the area have been provoked by the fact that the two arrested suspects are interrogated to reveal the locations of their partners in crime, and the delay in complete capture.

The government of the state has been under heavy pressure to make the legal proceedings faster and to ensure that the “horror of Korba” is punished with a quick and exemplary conviction of all the participants.

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 12:23 PM IST
