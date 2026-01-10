‘Hijab-Clad Daughter As PM’: Owaisi Hails Indian Constitution, BJP Dares AIMIM Chief On Pasmanda Muslim Leadership

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday highlighted what he described as the inclusive nature of the Indian Constitution, saying he dreams of a day when a hijab-clad woman becomes the Prime Minister of India. He made the remarks while addressing an election rally in Solapur, Maharashtra, amid intensified campaigning for the upcoming civic polls.

‘Indian Constitution Belongs To Everyone’: Owaisi

Drawing a contrast with Pakistan, Owaisi said India’s Constitution allows any citizen, irrespective of religion, to hold the country’s highest offices.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution says that any Indian can become the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or mayor. That is why I believe a day will come when a hijab-wearing daughter will lead this country,” he said, adding that such inclusivity does not exist in Pakistan’s constitutional framework.

Attack On Hate Politics

Owaisi also targeted what he called the spread of hatred against Muslims, claiming it would not last forever. He said divisive politics would eventually collapse when people begin to understand how “minds were poisoned” through hate.

“The politics of hatred against Muslims will end. When love becomes common, people will realise what was done to them,” he told the gathering.

BJP Hits Back, UAPA Row Resurfaces

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla challenged Owaisi to first appoint a Pasmanda Muslim or a hijab-clad woman as the president of AIMIM. “The Constitution stops nobody, but I challenge Owaisi to start with his own party,” Poonawalla said in a post on X.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla made a sharp attack

Separately, Owaisi criticised former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram over amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) during the UPA regime. He alleged that the law has led to prolonged incarceration of undertrials and cited cases such as Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who have spent years in jail without bail.

The remarks come ahead of Mumbai’s civic elections, scheduled for January 15, with results to be declared on January 16.

(Via Agency Inputs)

