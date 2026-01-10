LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India iran India T20 World Cup 2026 bcci O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan audi diversification energy imports India
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Hijab-Clad Daughter As PM’: Owaisi Hails Indian Constitution, BJP Dares AIMIM Chief On Pasmanda Muslim Leadership

‘Hijab-Clad Daughter As PM’: Owaisi Hails Indian Constitution, BJP Dares AIMIM Chief On Pasmanda Muslim Leadership

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday highlighted what he described as the inclusive nature of the Indian Constitution, saying he dreams of a day when a hijab-clad woman becomes the Prime Minister of India. He made the remarks while addressing an election rally in Solapur, Maharashtra, amid intensified campaigning for the upcoming civic polls.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Pic Credits: ANI)
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Pic Credits: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 10, 2026 15:46:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Hijab-Clad Daughter As PM’: Owaisi Hails Indian Constitution, BJP Dares AIMIM Chief On Pasmanda Muslim Leadership

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday highlighted what he described as the inclusive nature of the Indian Constitution, saying he dreams of a day when a hijab-clad woman becomes the Prime Minister of India. He made the remarks while addressing an election rally in Solapur, Maharashtra, amid intensified campaigning for the upcoming civic polls.

You Might Be Interested In

‘Indian Constitution Belongs To Everyone’: Owaisi

Drawing a contrast with Pakistan, Owaisi said India’s Constitution allows any citizen, irrespective of religion, to hold the country’s highest offices.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution says that any Indian can become the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or mayor. That is why I believe a day will come when a hijab-wearing daughter will lead this country,” he said, adding that such inclusivity does not exist in Pakistan’s constitutional framework.

You Might Be Interested In

Attack On Hate Politics

Owaisi also targeted what he called the spread of hatred against Muslims, claiming it would not last forever. He said divisive politics would eventually collapse when people begin to understand how “minds were poisoned” through hate.

“The politics of hatred against Muslims will end. When love becomes common, people will realise what was done to them,” he told the gathering.

BJP Hits Back, UAPA Row Resurfaces

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla challenged Owaisi to first appoint a Pasmanda Muslim or a hijab-clad woman as the president of AIMIM. “The Constitution stops nobody, but I challenge Owaisi to start with his own party,” Poonawalla said in a post on X.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla made a sharp attack

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla made a sharp attack

Separately, Owaisi criticised former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram over amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) during the UPA regime. He alleged that the law has led to prolonged incarceration of undertrials and cited cases such as Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who have spent years in jail without bail.

The remarks come ahead of Mumbai’s civic elections, scheduled for January 15, with results to be declared on January 16.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Hyderabad Horror: 27-Year-Old Woman Poisons 10-Month-Old Son, Later Ends Her Own Life After Family Dispute

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 3:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: AIMIMAIMIM Presidentasaduddin owaisiBJP reactionHijab-clad PMIndian constitutionshehzad-poonawalla

RELATED News

Hyderabad Horror: 27-Year-Old Woman Poisons 10-Month-Old Son, Later Ends Her Own Life After Family Dispute

Meet Noor Ahmed Noor, Afghanistan’s First Envoy To India Post-Taliban Takeover, Takes Charge At Embassy In Delhi

Zero Turbulence: Delhi Replaces Buffalo Meat With Chicken To Keep Black Kites Away During Republic Day Airshow – Here’s What We Know

Who Is the Suspect in Jaipur Accident? ‘People Ran for Their Lives’ as Speeding Audi Mows Down Pedestrians, Leaving 1 Dead, 16 Injured

India Eyes Venezuelan Crude Oil: Reliance Industries On Top With Other Refiners Poised For Opportunity As US Opens The Tap

LATEST NEWS

9-Seater Plane Carrying Seven People Crashes In Odisha, Pilot And Passengers Critically Injured

‘Hijab-Clad Daughter As PM’: Owaisi Hails Indian Constitution, BJP Dares AIMIM Chief On Pasmanda Muslim Leadership

Country Club Hosts High-Impact Annual Marketing Meet in Mumbai; Signals Expansion & Career Opportunities

Pakistan Breaking Apart? After ‘Free Balochistan’, Sindhudesh Separatist Demands Expose Emerging Faultlines

Inside Iran’s Tharallah Headquarters: Secret Repression Machine To Keep Khamenei In Power – How Snipers, Motorbike Hit Squads Terrorize Protesters In Tehran

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 7060, 1.6-Inch Secondary AMOLED Display, Check Price And Specs

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds IAR University’s Focus on Innovation and Skill Development at 9th Convocation Ceremony

PhonePe PG Bolt: One-Time Tokenization For Visa & Mastercard Enables Faster, Safer In-App Payments Across India

Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Squad Snub, Backs Selectors’ Call; Says ‘I Respect The Decision, Whatever Is…’

Mr. Sahil Luthra Invited to Haryana Government’s Pre-Budget Consultation for Professional Services Sector

‘Hijab-Clad Daughter As PM’: Owaisi Hails Indian Constitution, BJP Dares AIMIM Chief On Pasmanda Muslim Leadership

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Hijab-Clad Daughter As PM’: Owaisi Hails Indian Constitution, BJP Dares AIMIM Chief On Pasmanda Muslim Leadership

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Hijab-Clad Daughter As PM’: Owaisi Hails Indian Constitution, BJP Dares AIMIM Chief On Pasmanda Muslim Leadership
‘Hijab-Clad Daughter As PM’: Owaisi Hails Indian Constitution, BJP Dares AIMIM Chief On Pasmanda Muslim Leadership
‘Hijab-Clad Daughter As PM’: Owaisi Hails Indian Constitution, BJP Dares AIMIM Chief On Pasmanda Muslim Leadership
‘Hijab-Clad Daughter As PM’: Owaisi Hails Indian Constitution, BJP Dares AIMIM Chief On Pasmanda Muslim Leadership

QUICK LINKS