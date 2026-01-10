Hyderabad Horror: 27-Year-Old Woman Poisons 10-Month-Old Son, Later Ends Her Own Life After Family Dispute

A chilling tragedy unfolded in Hyderabad when a 27-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her 10-month-old son to death before ending her own life, following what police described as ongoing family disputes.

The incident, which occurred within the limits of Meerpet Police Station, has left the neighbourhood in shock as investigators work to piece together the events that led to the deaths of the mother and child.

What Led to the Shocking Deaths of a Mother and Her 10-Month-Old Son?

Sushma, who married chartered accountant Yashwant Reddy four years ago, was the mother of a 10-month-old boy, Yashavardhan Reddy. Family members said the couple had been facing marital discord for the past few days.

On the excuse of going shopping for a family function, Sushma went to her mother Lalitha’s house. There, she reportedly locked herself in a room, poisoned her infant son and later died by suicide.

Around 9.30 pm, Yashwant returned home and found the bedroom locked from the inside. After forcing the door open, he discovered his wife and child lying lifeless and alerted the police.

Shocked by the tragedy, Lalitha allegedly attempted suicide after seeing her daughter and grandson dead. Police reached the spot, registered a case and have begun an investigation.