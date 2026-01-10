LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan Hindu heritage India audi crude imports Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan Hindu heritage India audi crude imports Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan Hindu heritage India audi crude imports Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan Hindu heritage India audi crude imports Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan Hindu heritage India audi crude imports Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan Hindu heritage India audi crude imports Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan Hindu heritage India audi crude imports Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India O Romeo movie donald trump ind vs nz odis pakistan Hindu heritage India audi crude imports Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi diversification energy imports India
LIVE TV
Home > India > Hyderabad Horror: 27-Year-Old Woman Poisons 10-Month-Old Son, Later Ends Her Own Life After Family Dispute

Hyderabad Horror: 27-Year-Old Woman Poisons 10-Month-Old Son, Later Ends Her Own Life After Family Dispute

A chilling tragedy unfolded in Hyderabad when a 27-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her 10-month-old son to death before ending her own life, following what police described as ongoing family disputes.

27-Year-Old Woman Poisons 10-Month-Old Son in Hyderabad.
27-Year-Old Woman Poisons 10-Month-Old Son in Hyderabad.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2026 14:02:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hyderabad Horror: 27-Year-Old Woman Poisons 10-Month-Old Son, Later Ends Her Own Life After Family Dispute

A chilling tragedy unfolded in Hyderabad when a 27-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her 10-month-old son to death before ending her own life, following what police described as ongoing family disputes. 

You Might Be Interested In

The incident, which occurred within the limits of Meerpet Police Station, has left the neighbourhood in shock as investigators work to piece together the events that led to the deaths of the mother and child. 

What Led to the Shocking Deaths of a Mother and Her 10-Month-Old Son?

Sushma, who married chartered accountant Yashwant Reddy four years ago, was the mother of a 10-month-old boy, Yashavardhan Reddy. Family members said the couple had been facing marital discord for the past few days. 

You Might Be Interested In

On the excuse of going shopping for a family function, Sushma went to her mother Lalitha’s house. There, she reportedly locked herself in a room, poisoned her infant son and later died by suicide.

Around 9.30 pm, Yashwant returned home and found the bedroom locked from the inside. After forcing the door open, he discovered his wife and child lying lifeless and alerted the police. 

Shocked by the tragedy, Lalitha allegedly attempted suicide after seeing her daughter and grandson dead. Police reached the spot, registered a case and have begun an investigation.

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 2:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: crime newsHyderabad crimeHyderabad deathHyderabad Horror

RELATED News

Zero Turbulence: Delhi Replaces Buffalo Meat With Chicken To Keep Black Kites Away During Republic Day Airshow – Here’s What We Know

Who Is the Suspect in Jaipur Accident? ‘People Ran for Their Lives’ as Speeding Audi Mows Down Pedestrians, Leaving 1 Dead, 16 Injured

India Eyes Venezuelan Crude Oil: Reliance Industries On Top With Other Refiners Poised For Opportunity As US Opens The Tap

Weather Report Today: Cold Wave, Dense Fog To Grip Delhi-NCR; IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In…

US Opens Door For India To Buy Venezuelan Oil Under Tight Washington Controls, Reshapes Oil Policy

LATEST NEWS

Sunil Gavaskar Fulfills ‘Jamming’ Promise, Surprises Jemimah Rodrigues With Bat-Shaped Guitar After World Cup Win | Watch VIRAL Video

The Abhishek Doctrine by Abhishek Sharma: Understanding India’s Security Challenges Beyond Headlines

Who Was Tom Cherones? The Emmy-Winning Director Behind Seinfeld Passes Away At 86

19 Minute Viral MMS And Money: How Much Money Does An ‘Explicit Viral’ Generate? Real Earnings on YouTube, Instagram, Porn Sites & OnlyFans

Tecno Spark Go 3 Set To Debut With Dual Camera, Drop Resistance And Voice Assistant, Check Launch Date Here

O’Romeo Teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri’s Love Story Takes A Dark Twist In Vishal Bhardwaj’s New Film | Watch

After Maduro, Is Vladimir Putin Next? Trump’s Cryptic Reply When Asked If Russian President Could Be Captured Like Venezuelan President

Virat Kohli Meets His Childhood Lookalike In Vadodara Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs, Fans Say ‘Blud Time-Travelled To Give Himself An Autograph’

Who Is Nadine de Klerk? South African Star Who Helped Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Mumbai Indians With a Clutch All-Round Show

Shot In Chest, Left To Die: Hindu Farmer Killed By Feudal Lord In Pakistan, Massive Protests Erupt In Sindh – Is This The Fate of Hindus Under Asim Munir?

Hyderabad Horror: 27-Year-Old Woman Poisons 10-Month-Old Son, Later Ends Her Own Life After Family Dispute

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hyderabad Horror: 27-Year-Old Woman Poisons 10-Month-Old Son, Later Ends Her Own Life After Family Dispute

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hyderabad Horror: 27-Year-Old Woman Poisons 10-Month-Old Son, Later Ends Her Own Life After Family Dispute
Hyderabad Horror: 27-Year-Old Woman Poisons 10-Month-Old Son, Later Ends Her Own Life After Family Dispute
Hyderabad Horror: 27-Year-Old Woman Poisons 10-Month-Old Son, Later Ends Her Own Life After Family Dispute
Hyderabad Horror: 27-Year-Old Woman Poisons 10-Month-Old Son, Later Ends Her Own Life After Family Dispute

QUICK LINKS