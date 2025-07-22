LIVE TV
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Dy CM Arun Sao Calls Congress Economic Blockade A 'Flop', Reacts To Chaitanya Baghel Arrest

Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Dy CM Arun Sao Calls Congress Economic Blockade A ‘Flop’, Reacts To Chaitanya Baghel Arrest

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao called Congress’ economic blockade a “flop” after ED arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel, in a ₹2,161 crore liquor scam probe. Sao said Baghel faces serious allegations, while Congress termed the arrest political vendetta.

Arun Sao Calls Congress’ Blockade a Flop, Backs ED Arrest of Chaitanya Baghel (Photo: ANI)
Arun Sao Calls Congress’ Blockade a Flop, Backs ED Arrest of Chaitanya Baghel (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: July 22, 2025 18:58:29 IST

The political heat in Chhattisgarh has suddenly gone up following the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arresting former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s son Chaitanya Baghel on charges related to the alleged ₹2,161 crore liquor scam. The Deputy Chief Minister, Arun Sao, has criticized the Congress party’s recent economic blockade vehemently as a “complete failure.

“Congress party’s economic blockade proved to be a complete failure. State people, trade bodies, labour bodies and all opposed it. No one supported the economic blockade,” Arun Sao said while speaking to the media.

Arun Sao on Chaitanya Baghel’s Arrest in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

Referring to the ED action, Sao further stated, “ED has very clearly stated that he invested ₹16.70 crore in his real estate business and had a discrepancy of ₹1,000 crore. Do not attempt to take cover behind Adani in a case of corruption. They initiated this economic blockade for the son’s arrest. He has serious charges by ED against him.”

ALSO READ: ED Arrests Bhupesh Baghel’s Son, Congress Boycotts Chhattisgarh Assembly Proceedings

Chaitanya Baghel was taken into custody by the ED on Friday after a raid at the Baghel family’s house in Bhilai, Durg district. The arrest is in a money laundering investigation connected to the huge liquor scam which reportedly existed between 2019 and 2023 during the Congress-ruled government.

Bhupesh Baghel Slams ED Action

Former CM Bhupesh Baghel has denounced the raids and labeled his son’s arrest as “politically motivated.” His office took to X, claiming, “Today is the last day of the assembly session. The issue of cutting trees for Adani in Tamnar was going to come up. Saheb has deployed ED to Bhilai Niwas.”

What is the Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam?

As per the Enforcement Directorate, the Chhattisgarg liquor scam is a gigantic corruption racket where illicit liquor was sold and distributed which resulted in a loss of more than ₹2,100 crore to the state exchequer. The ED alleges that a powerful nexus of excise officials, politicians, distillery owners, and private entrepreneurs diverted illicit proceeds by gaming liquor trade policies and avoiding state duties.

The ED’s initial case was rejected by the Supreme Court in 2024 when it was discovered that the original ECIR (equivalent of an FIR) was on the basis of a tainted Income Tax complaint. Nevertheless, the agency reopened its probe by filing a new case after taking onboard inputs from Chhattisgarh’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

ALSO READ: Rs 15,000 Cr And Counting: Multi-Crore Corruption Cases Haunting Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel And Congress

