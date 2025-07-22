Rs 15,000 Cr And Counting: Multi-Crore Corruption Cases Haunting Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel And Congress

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 18 arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the 2019–2022 liquor scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The Special PMLA Court in Raipur granted the agency five-day custody of Chaitanya Baghel, which ends today (July 22, 2025).

The Congress has announced an “aarthik nakabandi” (economic blockade) across Chhattisgarh on July 22 to protest the arrest and what it terms as “political vendetta” by the Centre.

#WATCH | On ED arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma says, “…Is this a matter of public welfare? Does the Congress want to say that no action should be taken against the corrupt? Does the Congress… pic.twitter.com/DS7mhu6WGl — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2025

The liquor scam is part of a wider set of corruption allegations that have emerged against the former chief minister’s tenure, with ED probes estimating irregularities and money laundering worth over Rs 15,000 crore across multiple sectors.

Key Cases Against Baghels Under Investigation

Liquor Scam (Rs 3,100+ crore): The ED alleges that a parallel liquor distribution network was operated using the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation, with proceeds laundered through shell companies and real estate deals. Apart from Chaitanya Baghel, the chargesheet names senior officials including IAS Anil Tuteja and Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma among others.

Coal Levy Scam (Rs 570 crore): Investigators claim an illegal levy of ₹25 per tonne was imposed on coal transporters. Deputy Secretary to CM Saumya Chaurasia and others were arrested earlier.

Mahadev App Scam (Rs 6,000 crore): The illegal online betting platform allegedly routed over ₹500 crore to Bhupesh Baghel directly, according to ED findings.

PDS/NAN Scam: Food grains intended for the public distribution system were allegedly siphoned off through fake procurement records. While the CAG had flagged Rs 600-cr irregularities, the larger scam was alleged to be to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore.

Godhan & Gothan ‘Scam’: Irregularities have been flagged in expenditures under the Godhan Nyay Yojana and cattle shed construction projects. The BJP has alleged this to be a scam of Rs 1,300 crore.

PM-Kisan ‘Fake’ Beneficiaries: It was alleged that over 53,000 fake farmer IDs were used to divert funds to the tune of Rs 43 crore from the Centre’s direct benefit transfer system.

The ED has filed multiple chargesheets and made a series of arrests in connection with these cases.

Ex-CM Baghel’s Response

Bhupesh Baghel has denied the allegations, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Adani Group of targeting him and his family for political reasons. He claims coal projects in the state are being handed over to private players at the cost of tribal land and forests.

#WATCH | Raipur | Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel and Congress workers hold protest and economic blockade over the arrest of Congress leader and the former Chhattisgarh CM’s son Chaitanya Baghel pic.twitter.com/tqCQKgYUPp — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2025

Official records, however, indicate that key clearances for the Parsa East Kente Basan (PEKB) and Gare Palma II coal blocks were granted during the Baghel government’s tenure. Adani Group, which operates as a mine developer and operator (MDO) for state utilities, does not own the mines in question.

