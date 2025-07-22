LIVE TV
Home > India > Maharashtra Government Moves Supreme Court Over 7/11 Blast Case Verdict By Bombay HC

The Maharashtra government moved the Supreme Court challenging the acquittal of all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case. The Solicitor General urged urgent listing, calling it a serious matter.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 11:29:52 IST

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court’s decision to acquit all twelve accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case.

A decade earlier, a special court had sentenced five of the accused to death and seven others to life imprisonment. The Special Leave Petition (SLP), filed under the title The State of Maharashtra v. Kamal Ahmed Mohd. Vakil Ansari and Others, seeks to overturn the High Court’s acquittal order.

Solicitor General Urges Urgent Listing Before Supreme Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the SLP before Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and requested an urgent hearing. “It is a serious matter. SLP is ready. Please list it tomorrow. There is urgency,” Mehta told the court.

In response, CJI Gavai said, “We read 8 accused released already,” and agreed to list the case on the following day.

2006 Train Bombings Killed 187, Injured Over 800

The case involves the serial bomb blasts that took place on July 11, 2006, in Mumbai’s local trains on the Western Railway line. Seven bombs exploded in first-class coaches during evening peak hours, killing 187 people and injuring more than 800. The attacks led to a large-scale investigation and a lengthy trial under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

In October 2015, a special MCOCA court convicted twelve individuals. It sentenced five of them — Kamal Ansari, Mohammad Faisal Ataur Rahman Shaikh, Ehtesham Qutubuddin Siddiqui, Naveed Hussain Khan, and Asif Khan — to death. All five were found guilty of planting the bombs. Kamal Ansari died due to COVID-19 in 2021 while in Nagpur Central Jail.

High Court Acquitted All 12 After Appeals

Seven others Tanveer Ahmed Ansari, Mohammed Majid Shafi, Shaikh Mohammed Ali Alam, Mohammed Sajid Margub Ansari, Muzzammil Ataur Rahman Shaikh, Suhail Mehmood Shaikh, and Zameer Ahmed Latifur Rehman Shaikh had received life terms from the trial court. All the convicts filed appeals against their sentences. The trial court had also sent the death penalty orders to the Bombay High Court for confirmation, as required under Section 366 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The High Court later acquitted all twelve.

Must Read: 2006 Mumbai Blasts Case Update: Bombay High Court Orders To Release All 12 People Accused, Declaring Them Innocent

