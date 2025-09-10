Chhattisgarh: Security forces neutralise one naxal in Kanker

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Security forces neutralised one naxal in an encounter in the Kanker-Narayanpur border area, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials identified the naxal as the PLGA Military Company 05 member who had a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head. The encounter took place in the hilly jungle area of the village of Gedabeda of Police Station Partapur.

Forces also recovered a .303 rifle and a walkie-talkie from the site.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, said that despite difficult geographical conditions and brutal weather, the police and security forces deployed in Bastar are working with complete devotion to protect life and property as per the intention of the Government of India and the Government of Chhattisgarh.

The Inspector General of Police appealed to the Maoist cadres to accept the reality that Maoism is on the verge of ending. “Now the time has come for them to abandon the path of violence and join the mainstream by taking advantage of the government’s rehabilitation policy. If they continue illegal and violent activities, they will have to face severe consequences,” he said. (ANI)

