Chief Justice BR Gavai Assures Review Of Stray Dog Ban In Delhi NCR

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai assured a review of the Supreme Court’s order to relocate stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets to shelters, following public concern over rising dog bite and rabies cases. Animal rights groups highlighted a previous order prohibiting such relocation, prompting the Chief Justice to say, “I will look into this.”

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 13, 2025 11:32:36 IST

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai assured a review of the recent order banning stray dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR. The assurance came after concerns were raised by various sections of society. On Monday, the Supreme Court had directed authorities to shift all stray dogs from residential areas to shelters. The move was aimed at controlling the rising number of dog bite and rabies cases. The matter was mentioned before the Chief Justice this morning, prompting him to promise a relook at the decision.

Previous Court Order Highlighted

During the hearing, the Chief Justice was informed about an earlier court directive. This previous order prohibited the relocation or killing of stray dogs and stressed adherence to existing laws and rules related to their protection. Animal welfare groups argued that the new order contradicted the earlier ruling and could negatively impact the welfare of stray animals. The information led the Chief Justice to acknowledge the need for examining the legal consistency of the current directive.

Animal Lovers Hope for Relief

Animal rights advocates and residents opposing the relocation welcomed the Chief Justice’s statement. “I will look into this,” Justice Gavai assured, giving hope to thousands of citizens who believe in coexisting with stray animals. Activists emphasised that sterilisation and vaccination programmes, rather than removal, were the legal and humane solutions. The issue has stirred widespread debate, with social media campaigns calling for the immediate suspension of the relocation order until a detailed review is conducted.

Tags: CJI BR Gavai, Delhi stray dogs

