Chirag Paswan Breaks Silence On LJP Not Getting Bihar Deputy CM Post – Here’s What He Said

Chirag Paswan, the Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJP (RV)] chief on Friday said he harbors no regret over the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) decision regarding the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister position. Addressing questions about whether he felt disappointed at his party not being allotted the Deputy CM post, Paswan said, “Chirag Paswan kitna or laalchi ho skta hai?” (“How much more greedy can Chirag Paswan be?”)

Chirag Paswan Speaks On NDA, Party Growth

Paswan spoke about the faith the NDA has shown in his party. “The alliance allowed my party to contest 29 seats and appointed two of our leaders as ministers in Bihar,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey, he added, “You must think where I have come from… in 2021, there was not one person around me, the party was split. In 2024, the Prime Minister put faith in the party and gave it five seats to contest in the Lok Sabha elections.”

“What matters most is the faith PM Modi showed in the party,” he said. “I stood by their faith.”

LJP (RV) Performance in Bihar Assembly

The LJP (RV) chief also spoke about the party’s performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. Despite facing challenges, the party won 19 seats. Paswan noted, “It’s true that 26 of my 29 candidates were indeed fighting in lost seats.”

He added, “Despite this, the NDA posed faith in the LJP (RV) and even appointed two of its leaders as ministers.”

Paswan said that asking for more from the alliance would be inappropriate.

“Ab iske baad bhi mai gathbandhan se kuch maangu, to mujhse bada nashukra koi nahi hoga, mujhse bada laalchi koi nahi hoga…iske baad bhi agar may malaal rakhungato mujhe khushiyin ko manana nhi aata hoga,” he said.

(“Even after this, if I ask for something from the alliance, then no one will be more ungrateful than me, no one will be more greedy than me. Even after this, if I keep regretting, I will not know how to celebrate happiness.”)

Also Read: RJD Shares Video Of Nitish Kumar Trying To Touch PM Modi’s Feet At Patna Airport, Sparks Political Buzz