CJI-Designate Justice Surya Kant: High Courts Need To Act As 'Local Guardians Of Constitutional Rights'

The high courts must function as the immediate and accessible protectors of citizens’ rights, said Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant in an address at the Silver Jubilee celebration of the Jharkhand High Court. Justice Surya Kant said that as constitutional courts with wide jurisdiction under Article 226, High Courts serve as the crucial bridge between ordinary citizens and the Constitution.

Last updated: November 15, 2025 16:38:38 IST

CJI-Designate Justice Surya Kant: High Courts Need To Act As 'Local Guardians Of Constitutional Rights'

The high courts must function as the immediate and accessible protectors of citizens’ rights, said Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant in an address at the Silver Jubilee celebration of the Jharkhand High Court. Justice Surya Kant said that as constitutional courts with wide jurisdiction under Article 226, High Courts serve as the crucial bridge between ordinary citizens and the Constitution.

Additionally, he referenced an early matter concerning a cross-border custody dispute, stating that the case profoundly informed his conception of judicial responsibility.

He said the experience taught him that justice is not only about interpreting law but protecting the innocent ‘from being lost in the storms of circumstance.’

He further noted that while the Supreme Court safeguards against constitutional violations and district courts address routine disputes, the High Courts occupy a distinct constitutional space. Owing to their wide jurisdiction and closer accessibility to citizens, they are uniquely empowered to uphold and operationalise fundamental rights in practical, effective ways.

‘When law intertwines with lived realities, it becomes human, inclusive, and transformative,’ said Justice Surya Kant.

More Into The Speech

Underscoring the imperative to remain aligned with evolving technological advancements, Justice Kant observed that the judiciary must proactively equip itself to address emerging challenges, including cyber-offences, climate-related litigation, and an escalating caseload.

He praised the Jharkhand High Court for its achievements over 25 years.

He lauded the High Court’s past judgments, which protected tribal rights, environmental resources, and workers’ dignity.

Justice Kant also praised HC for its technological advancements, such as e-filing, real-time tracking, and tools for visually-challenged litigants. 

While concluding, Justice Suryakant called the Silver Jubilee ‘not an end, but a new beginning.’

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 4:36 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Constitutional RightsJharkhand High CourtJustice Surya KantSurya Kant

QUICK LINKS