Red Fort Metro Reopens After Delhi Blast Scare: Check Which Gates Are Operational

The Red Fort Metro station in New Delhi reopened for passengers on Saturday, November 15, 2025, after a four-day shutdown due to the Delhi blast incident earlier this week. The station was closed while security staff conducted a thorough check to ensure the safety of passengers.

Which Gates Are Open?

The authorities have opened only two of four gates at the Lal Qila Metro station. Passengers may use Gate No. 2 and Gate No. 3 to enter and exit the metro station. This is part of a gradual reopening of the station to allow for continued security of passenger travel and effective passenger flow.

Gates Remain Closed

Gate No. 1 and Gate No. 4 will remain closed until further notice. Commuters are instructed to follow the requests of the metro staff and to use only the gates, which are open.

Safety Precautions

The authorities have also maintained certain security measures at the Red Fort Metro station. It is recommended for passengers to arrive early to allow time to comply with security checks – including a bag check – and to watch for updates over the PA system. The authorities are continuing to conduct ongoing monitoring to permit safe travel for all passengers.

