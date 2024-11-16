CJI Sanjiv Khanna’s First Reform: No Regular Hearings On Wednesdays And Thursdays At Supreme Court

In recent significant development, the Supreme Court has decreed that it shall not hear any regular matters (matters that require lengthy final hearing) on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

In recent significant development, the Supreme Court has decreed that it shall not hear any regular matters (matters that require lengthy final hearing) on Wednesdays and Thursdays. These are the days which were previously reserved for hearing such cases specifically.

The Court will instead hold hearings on the matters related to transfer petitions and bail matters shall be listed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, as per the circular issued by the apex court.

“Henceforth, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays after notice miscellaneous matters, including Transfer Petitions and Bail Matters shall be listed and no regular hearing matter shall be listed on Wednesday and Thursday till further orders,” the circular clarified.

The Circular also stated that special bench matters or part-heard matters, be it miscellaneous or regular, which are usually heard on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, will now be listed in the post-lunch session or as the competent authority directs. This arrangement will remain in force until further directives are provided.

This reform is quite significant as it is the first reform undertaken by the recently chosen new Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. This arrangement fulfills the objective of reducing the load of cases pending in the top Court, which currently stand at 83,410 cases.

